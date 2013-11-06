(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB, 'BBB-'/'A(twn)'/Negative) proposed TWD4.0bn subordinated unsecured bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'.

The bond includes a Basel III-compliant non-viability trigger provision, which mandates that the bond be ranked equally with common shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.1% and matures on 6 November 2020. The proceeds will be used to refinance its existing debt and increase the bank's capitalisation.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bond's 'BBB+(twn)' national rating is two notches below FEIB's National Long-Term Rating to reflect the bond's limited recovery prospects. FEIB's National Long-Term Rating is tied to its LT IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'bbb-' that reflects the risk of FEIB becoming non-viable.

The bondholders would risk significant losses at the point of non-viability, when common equity capital would be very low, which would result in a very thin loss absorption buffer. Fitch expects both common equity and subordinated debt to be written down significantly at the point of non-viability. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any rating action on FEIB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings.

FEIB is a medium-sized bank with a 1.3% share of Taiwan's deposits at end-H113. Far Eastern Group is the majority owner of the bank, and controls seven out of nine board seats. The group is one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan and is composed of several leading industrial and service companies across various sectors.