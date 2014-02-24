(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
National Ratings to Indonesia-based PT Federal International
Finance's (FIF;
AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as
follows:
- bonds with maturity of three years assigned National Long-Term
(LT) Rating of
'AAA(idn)', and
- bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term
(ST) Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
The bond issue will be up to IDR1.55trn in size and the proceeds
will be used to
support the company's business growth. The bonds are the third
tranche to be
issued under its existing senior debt programme 2012 of up to
IDR10trn.
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds and debt programme are rated at the same level as
FIF's National LT
and ST Ratings. This is because they constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of FIF and rank equally with all
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
FIF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will
continue to
benefit from strong support and commitment from its majority
shareholder, PT
Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). Fitch's classification of FIF as a
core subsidiary
of AI captures FIF's importance to the parent's motorcycle
manufacturing and
distributor business in Indonesia. FIF provides direct financing
services for
the purchase of Honda motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor,
a 50-50 joint
venture between AI and Honda Motor Company Ltd (A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant decline in AI's ownership, performance or
support, and weakening
of FIF's contribution to AI would exert downward pressure on
FIF's ratings.
There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the top of
the scale.
Any changes in FIF's National LT and ST ratings would affect the
issue ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6809
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 12
December 2012,
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
