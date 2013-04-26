(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Fidelity Bank Plc's (Fidelity) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes an expected Long-term foreign currency rating of 'B(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4(EXP)'. The issue's total amount and final maturity are yet to be determined. The final rating will be assigned subject to receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS: Long Term Senior Unsecured Debt and Recovery Rating

The issue's Long-term rating of 'B(EXP)' is directly driven from Fidelity's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'/Stable. The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4(EXP)' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default. The recovery rating for the issue is in accordance with Fitch's soft cap for Nigeria.

Fidelity's IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating, and Support Rating Floor are driven by potential support from the Nigerian authorities, if needed, based on the bank's systemic importance. The ratings also take into consideration the ability of the Nigerian authorities to provide such support, which remains limited, as indicated by the sovereign's 'BB-' Long-term IDR.

RATING SENSITIVITIES: Long Term Senior Unsecured Debt and Recovery Rating

Any changes to Fidelity's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the issue's Long-term rating. The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects that on the sovereign's Long-term IDR. Improvement or deterioration in Nigeria's sovereign risk profile would generate upward or downward pressure, respectively, on Fidelity's ratings.

Fidelity is a medium-sized, listed Nigerian bank. It operates in retail, corporate, and wholesale banking. The notes are to be used to finance USD lending to companies looking to expand in sectors such as oil, power, gas, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Fidelity's ratings are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'

Support Rating '4'

Support Rating Floor 'B'

Viability Rating 'b-'

National Long-term rating 'BBB+(nga)'

National Short-term rating 'F2(nga)'

Senior unsecured debt: 'B'(exp)

Recovery Rating 'RR4'(exp)