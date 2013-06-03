(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Banco Santander Chile's Bonos Hipotecarios (mortgage bonds) program with an issuance amount of up to UF20 million and a maturity of 30 years, a National Rating of 'AAA(cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. The issuance amount will be used to originate mortgage loans (mutuos hipotecarios) that will in turn be used to finance the acquisition, construction, repair or amplification of residential properties within up to 18 months after placement of the bonds. The first issuance of the program has the following characteristics: series A-A: UF3 million; maturity: 15 years; date of final maturity: 1 July 2028; interest rate: 3.2%. Key Rating Drivers The rating of the mortgage bonds is based on Banco Santander Chile's National Rating for senior unsecured issuances of 'AAA(cl)' with a Negative Outlook, a Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity, which implies a default of the bonds in case of issuer default), and uncertainties regarding the recovery potential provided by the related mortgage portfolio. The D-Cap of 0 is mainly driven by the full discontinuity assessment assigned to the sections Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk, and Systemic Alternative Management, which reflects the absence of any specific provision in Chile's legislation on mortgage bonds regarding these subjects. The risk assessments of the D-Cap components for Banco Santander Chile's mortgage bonds program are: Asset Segregation: Mortgages originated under the mortgage bond program are recorded in a special register, but the cover asset cash flows are not directly used to repay investors. This is reflected in the very high discontinuity risk for asset segregation on the covered bonds. Nevertheless, in light of the need to carry out a tender process following issuer insolvency, Fitch considers that the bondholders have indirect recourse to the cover assets. Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk: The full discontinuity for liquidity gap and systemic risk reflects the lack of liquidity provisions to ensure interest and principal payments due on the bonds post issuer default. In the event of an issuer default the mortgage bond would likewise suffer a default. Systemic Alternative Management: The Chilean regulation foresees that, in the event of issuer insolvency, the cover pool (including the mortgages and fixed-income securities) will be tendered together with the mortgage bonds and could be taken over by another bank. However, such transfer would be subject to delays, preventing the timeliness of payments due under the bonds, justifying a full discontinuity assessment for this risk component. Cover Pool-Specific Alternative Management: The very high risk reflects the existence of the mortgage register as well as the issuer's careful management of documentation over mortgage loans and experience gained from Residential Mortgage Backed Securities transactions. Privileged Derivatives: Fitch assigns a very low risk to this D-Cap component given that the issuer is only currently contemplating the issuance of mortgage bonds in UF (local currency indexed to inflation) and will not be recurring to the use of privileged derivatives. Fitch did not give any uplift for recoveries due to the lack of information on the portfolio, which does not exist at the issuance date. This problem is magnified by the lack of overcollateralisation between the cover asset and the bonds, and the valuation of the assets stipulated by the Bonos Hipotecarios regulation, which in Fitch's view is weak because it fully considers mortgages with high levels of delinquency. Furthermore, in the absence of a tender at a higher value, mortgage bond holders will be treated as senior unsecured creditors from a recovery standpoint. Rating Sensitivities The National Rating of 'AAA(cl)' with a Negative Outlook on the mortgage bonds is directly linked to the senior unsecured National Rating of Banco Santander Chile. Summary of Mortgage Bonds Regulations During 2012 the Central Bank of Chile together with the Banking Regulator issued a new regulatory framework for the development of Bonos Hipotecarios (mortgage bonds). This new regulation allows banks to issue mortgage bonds with no special guarantee, to allocate the funds received exclusively to grant mortgage loans to finance the acquisition, construction, repair or extension of residential properties. The loans will be maintained in a special register. In an event of insolvency of the issuer, the mortgage bonds and the related mortgage portfolio will be subject to a special procedure, under which the board of directors will tender the mortgage portfolio maintained in the register. Public or private financial institutions can participate in this process, with the condition to accept to continue to pay the mortgage bonds. In case tender offers received exceed the recovery obtained by unsecured creditors of the issuer, the mortgage portfolio will be transferred to the acquiring institution. In this case, the outstanding value of the mortgage bonds will be reduced to the percentage offered, and the acquiring institution will be liable for the payments. It is important to note that in no case (except the tender procedure mentioned before) will the issuer be able to sell part of the portfolio or use its cash flows to continue making payments on the mortgage bonds. The regulation stipulates that the issuers have 18 months, from the date of issuance of the bonds, to allocate the resources obtained to the origination of the mortgages. After that period, and at the end of each month during the life of the mortgage bonds, the outstanding balance of the mortgages, excluding amounts in arrear, should not be lower than 90% of the outstanding balance of the related bonds. Any difference between the outstanding amounts of the mortgages and the bonds must be covered by fixed income instruments. If, in a particular month, the outstanding balance of the mortgage portfolio is lower than 90% of the balance of the mortgage bonds, the issuer must adjust to that limit in the following month by incorporating new mortgages (originated after issuance of the bonds and without arrears) or prepaying mortgage bonds to meet the minimum requirement. Exception from Criteria The covered bond criteria are normally applied to debt benefiting from a dual recourse against a financial institution and should it fail, against a pool of assets. In the case of this transaction Fitch applies the covered bonds rating criteria, although recourse against the cover assets is only available indirectly. Contact: Primary Analyst Juan Pablo Gil Senior Director +562-2499-3306 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Secondary Analyst Robert Krause Director +5511-4504-2211 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +33-1-4429-9140 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012) --'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Amended' (Sept. 10, 2012) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.