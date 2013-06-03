(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Banco
Santander
Chile's Bonos Hipotecarios (mortgage bonds) program with an
issuance amount of
up to UF20 million and a maturity of 30 years, a National Rating
of 'AAA(cl)'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The issuance amount will be used to originate mortgage loans
(mutuos
hipotecarios) that will in turn be used to finance the
acquisition,
construction, repair or amplification of residential properties
within up to 18
months after placement of the bonds. The first issuance of the
program has the
following characteristics: series A-A: UF3 million; maturity: 15
years; date of
final maturity: 1 July 2028; interest rate: 3.2%.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating of the mortgage bonds is based on Banco Santander
Chile's National
Rating for senior unsecured issuances of 'AAA(cl)' with a
Negative Outlook, a
Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity, which
implies a
default of the bonds in case of issuer default), and
uncertainties regarding the
recovery potential provided by the related mortgage portfolio.
The D-Cap of 0 is mainly driven by the full discontinuity
assessment assigned to
the sections Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk, and Systemic
Alternative
Management, which reflects the absence of any specific provision
in Chile's
legislation on mortgage bonds regarding these subjects.
The risk assessments of the D-Cap components for Banco Santander
Chile's
mortgage bonds program are:
Asset Segregation:
Mortgages originated under the mortgage bond program are
recorded in a special
register, but the cover asset cash flows are not directly used
to repay
investors. This is reflected in the very high discontinuity risk
for asset
segregation on the covered bonds. Nevertheless, in light of the
need to carry
out a tender process following issuer insolvency, Fitch
considers that the
bondholders have indirect recourse to the cover assets.
Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk:
The full discontinuity for liquidity gap and systemic risk
reflects the lack of
liquidity provisions to ensure interest and principal payments
due on the bonds
post issuer default. In the event of an issuer default the
mortgage bond would
likewise suffer a default.
Systemic Alternative Management:
The Chilean regulation foresees that, in the event of issuer
insolvency, the
cover pool (including the mortgages and fixed-income securities)
will be
tendered together with the mortgage bonds and could be taken
over by another
bank. However, such transfer would be subject to delays,
preventing the
timeliness of payments due under the bonds, justifying a full
discontinuity
assessment for this risk component.
Cover Pool-Specific Alternative Management:
The very high risk reflects the existence of the mortgage
register as well as
the issuer's careful management of documentation over mortgage
loans and
experience gained from Residential Mortgage Backed Securities
transactions.
Privileged Derivatives:
Fitch assigns a very low risk to this D-Cap component given that
the issuer is
only currently contemplating the issuance of mortgage bonds in
UF (local
currency indexed to inflation) and will not be recurring to the
use of
privileged derivatives.
Fitch did not give any uplift for recoveries due to the lack of
information on
the portfolio, which does not exist at the issuance date. This
problem is
magnified by the lack of overcollateralisation between the cover
asset and the
bonds, and the valuation of the assets stipulated by the Bonos
Hipotecarios
regulation, which in Fitch's view is weak because it fully
considers mortgages
with high levels of delinquency. Furthermore, in the absence of
a tender at a
higher value, mortgage bond holders will be treated as senior
unsecured
creditors from a recovery standpoint.
Rating Sensitivities
The National Rating of 'AAA(cl)' with a Negative Outlook on the
mortgage bonds
is directly linked to the senior unsecured National Rating of
Banco Santander
Chile.
Summary of Mortgage Bonds Regulations
During 2012 the Central Bank of Chile together with the Banking
Regulator issued
a new regulatory framework for the development of Bonos
Hipotecarios (mortgage
bonds).
This new regulation allows banks to issue mortgage bonds with no
special
guarantee, to allocate the funds received exclusively to grant
mortgage loans to
finance the acquisition, construction, repair or extension of
residential
properties. The loans will be maintained in a special register.
In an event of
insolvency of the issuer, the mortgage bonds and the related
mortgage portfolio
will be subject to a special procedure, under which the board of
directors will
tender the mortgage portfolio maintained in the register. Public
or private
financial institutions can participate in this process, with the
condition to
accept to continue to pay the mortgage bonds.
In case tender offers received exceed the recovery obtained by
unsecured
creditors of the issuer, the mortgage portfolio will be
transferred to the
acquiring institution. In this case, the outstanding value of
the mortgage bonds
will be reduced to the percentage offered, and the acquiring
institution will be
liable for the payments. It is important to note that in no case
(except the
tender procedure mentioned before) will the issuer be able to
sell part of the
portfolio or use its cash flows to continue making payments on
the mortgage
bonds.
The regulation stipulates that the issuers have 18 months, from
the date of
issuance of the bonds, to allocate the resources obtained to the
origination of
the mortgages. After that period, and at the end of each month
during the life
of the mortgage bonds, the outstanding balance of the mortgages,
excluding
amounts in arrear, should not be lower than 90% of the
outstanding balance of
the related bonds. Any difference between the outstanding
amounts of the
mortgages and the bonds must be covered by fixed income
instruments.
If, in a particular month, the outstanding balance of the
mortgage portfolio is
lower than 90% of the balance of the mortgage bonds, the issuer
must adjust to
that limit in the following month by incorporating new mortgages
(originated
after issuance of the bonds and without arrears) or prepaying
mortgage bonds to
meet the minimum requirement.
Exception from Criteria
The covered bond criteria are normally applied to debt
benefiting from a dual
recourse against a financial institution and should it fail,
against a pool of
assets. In the case of this transaction Fitch applies the
covered bonds rating
criteria, although recourse against the cover assets is only
available
indirectly.
