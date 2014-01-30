(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Canada-based First Quantum
Minerals' (FQM) proposed issue of exchange notes due in 2020 and 2021 an
expected a€˜BB(EXP)a€™ rating. The agency is also maintaining the Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) on FQMa€™s Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured ratings of
'BB'.
The rating action follows the launch of an exchange offer and consent
solicitation for the 8.75% USD1.5bn senior notes due 2020 and 7.5% USD500m
senior notes due 2021 issued by FQM (Akubra) Inc (Akubra, formely Inmet). The
notes are exchangeable for two new bonds with coupons of 6.75% (2020 maturity)
and 7% (2021). Concurrently, FQM has launched a consent solicitation on its
USD350m 7.25% senior notes due 2019 to align their terms and conditions with
those of the new notes.
The proposed exchange bonds are rated at the same as level as the IDR to reflect
that the notes will be a senior unsecured obligation of FQM and will rank
equally in right of payment with all existing and future senior unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. This assumes that the proposed amendments to FQMa€™s
2019 bonds are also approved as part of the current consent solicitation.
The RWN reflects execution risk of the Akubra exchange offer and consent
solicitation. Although we regard a failure to close the transaction under the
proposed terms as unlikely, such event would imply that the notice of default
and potential associated liquidity risk could resurface.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of documents
conforming to information already received and the resolution of the RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Structural Subordination Risk to Disappear
If successful, the exchange offer and consent solicitation will simplify FQMa€™s
capital structure with around 90% of debt at the holding company's level and
equal ranking among all bonds. Bondholders will benefit from guarantees from all
operating subsidiaries with the exception of Kansanshi Mining and Minera Panama.
Potential structural subordination is mitigated by the expected replacement of
the existing USD1bn secured Kansanshi debt facility with a new USD350m
unsecured facility. The existing USD250m Kevitsa secured loan will also be
terminated.
Resolution of Notice of Default in Sight
All of the parties to the notice of default served to Akubra in late 2013 are
among the bondholders who have committed to tender their bonds. In tendering
their notes, bondholders are agreeing, among other changes, to revoke past
notices of default at Akubra and FQM. If at least 50% of the holders of the
aggregate outstanding Inmet bonds tender their notes, the changes to the
documentation and waivers will be binding for all, including non-consenting
bondholders.
Sound Liquidity
FQM has signed a mandate letter for a new USD2.5bn five-year facility split
between a USD1bn term loan and a USD1.5bn revolving credit facility (RCF). This
facility will replace the existing USD2.5bn RCF provided to Akubra which matures
in June 2014. Successful completion of the transactions and signing of the RCF
will in Fitcha€™s opinion provide sufficient funding to FQM to finance its revised
capex schedule. Under Fitcha€™s base rating case, liquidity is supported by the
new USD2.5bn facility and cash balances of about USD500m. The base case also
assumes that Korea Panama Mining Corporation and Franco-Nevada will continue to
contribute their proportionate shares to the funding of the Cobre Panama (CP)
project.
Capex Spend and Timing
Our base case assumes capex to have peaked in 2013 at USD2.7bn, and we estimate
that annual capex will remain in excess of USD2bn until 2016. FQM now plans to
produce around 20% more copper from CP than originally planned by Inmet at a
total cost of USD6.4bn, including USD913m incurred prior to the acquisition.
This compares with Inmeta€™s original estimates of USD6.2bn but the increased
capacity translates into reduced capital intensity. Commissioning and first
concentrate production are expected in 4Q17 (2016 under Inmeta€™s plans).
Fitch forecasts leverage will peak in 2014, with funds from operations (FFO)
gross adjusted leverage of 2.7x. With six major projects targeted for completion
from mid-2014 to 2017, FQM's development pipeline is large and challenging for
its size and extends to regions in which the company has not previously
operated. The associated execution risks are partly mitigated by the progress to
date on the group's projects in Zambia (Kansanshi and Sentinel).
Large Zambian Exposure
FQM's large operational exposure to the higher-risk Zambian operating
environment represents a key rating constraint. On 28 October 2013, Fitch
downgraded Zambia's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'B' from 'B+'
with a Stable Outlook and its Country Ceiling to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The
sovereign's expected budget deficit could translate into pressure on the mining
sector, although no measures in this regard are obvious to date. The increased
rating differential between FQM and Zambia is partly mitigated by the increased
geographic diversification provided by the Inmet acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Resolution of the RWN will likely take place upon successful completion of the
exchange offer and consent solicitations. The offer expires on 24 February 2014.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained (two consecutive years) FFO gross leverage in excess of 2.5x,
(end-2013: forecast 2.2x) indicating a move away from the company's conservative
historical financial approach
- Significant problems or delays at key development projects resulting in a
material weakening of credit metrics
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Increased geographical diversification and scale from new projects