(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (FIS) proposed
offering of senior
unsecured notes. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be
used to redeem up
to $750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017. Fitch
does not expect
this offering to result in any material increase in leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
FIS has adopted a more conservative approach to capital
allocation in recent
years as its business strategy has moved beyond its acquisition
growth phase.
Historically the company actively pursued debt-financed
acquisitions in addition
to a large debt-financed share repurchase in 2010. Going
forward, Fitch believes
that acquisitions will be limited to small niche additions to
the business,
funded by cash from operations. Fitch expects that FIS will
continue to focus on
shareholder returns but that share repurchases will not result
in significant
leveraging events beyond levels contemplated in the rating.
Fitch estimates leverage (total debt / operating EBITDA) at 2.4x
(or 2.7x when
adjusted for operating leases). Fitch would expect leverage to
remain near 2.5x
given the current rating category with the potential for modest
temporary
spikes. Alternatively, free cash flow before dividends would be
expected to
remain above 10% of total adjusted debt (14.8% currently). FIS's
strong free
cash flow profile in recent years could be supportive of
positive rating action
although the company's meaningful dividend policy at least
partially negates
that credit strength.
FIS's ratings are supported by many qualitative factors which
also drive
significant event risk. Specifically, FIS competes in a
relatively stable market
with high barriers to entry, significant recurring revenue and
long-term
contracts. The company's strong profitability (EBITDA margins of
30% in 2012)
and free cash flow generation are evidence of this position in
the marketplace.
The company has in the past viewed these characteristics as a
platform for
leveraging events and has also been the target of prior
leveraged buyout
inquiries.
Fitch believes that a leveraged recap or leveraged buyout event
remains the
biggest risk for the credit. However, a more conservative
approach to capital
allocation from management and recent significant increase in
the dividend rate,
Fitch believes, reduces the probability of such an event. While
higher dividends
are not generally considered credit friendly, Fitch believes
that for FIS, this
should reduce the potential for activist shareholder pressure in
the future.
FIS's annual dividend was raised from $0.20 per share to $0.80
per share in
January 2012 and $0.88 per share for 2013. This represents a
2.4% dividend yield
based on the current stock price. Fitch believes this dividend
level should
support the stock in the future, which would in theory partially
mitigate
shareholder interest in increasing leverage at the company.
Rating strengths include the following:
--Stable end-demand;
--Strong diversification, with increasing international
diversification although
highly dependent on small- and mid-tier banks;
--High switching costs.
Rating concerns include:
--History of debt M&A and shareholder-friendly actions;
--High fixed-cost business;
--Potential regulatory changes;
--Increasing competition from non-traditional competitors such
as IBM and Oracle
which have greater resources.
Liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2012 was solid with cash of $518
million and $1 billion
available under a $1.15 billion senior unsecured revolving
credit facility,
expiring March 2017. Additionally, free cash flow has averaged
near $700 million
annually over the past three years.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2012 was $4.4 billion. In January
2013, FIS repaid its
$250 million unsecured term loan maturing 2014 with borrowings
from its
revolving credit facility. Pro forma for this action, the debt
balance consisted
principally of the following:
--$376 million outstanding under the aforementioned senior
unsecured revolving
credit facility (reducing availability to $773 million);
--$2 billion outstanding under a senior unsecured term loan-A
maturing March
2017;
--$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017;
--$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020;
and
--$700 million in 5.0% senior unsecured notes due March 2022.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Continued growth in the business driven by cross-selling of
products and
services across the domestic customer base, which increases
FIS's value to
customers, as well as growth in the international business which
provides
further diversification.
--Continued moderation of debt-financed acquisitions and share
repurchases
coupled with management's commitment to maintain a reasonably
conservative
capital structure.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--More aggressive capital distribution to shareholders,
particularly if these
actions are in response to changes in equity valuation;
--Significant changes to the structure of the financial services
sector which
could lead to the loss or consolidation of a significant portion
of FIS's
customer base.
Fitch currently rates FIS as follows:
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'; and
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Chairperson:
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
