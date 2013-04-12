(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates Flowers Foods,
Inc.'s (Flowers;
NYSE: FLO) new five-year senior unsecured term loan 'BBB' with
commitment levels
of up to $300 million. Pricing will be approximately LIBOR +
187.5 basis
points. The proceeds will be used to help finance the pending
acquisition of
certain assets from Hostess Brands, Inc. (Hostess). The $300
million is within
Fitch's expectation, and pro-forma leverage, as discussed below,
is anticipated
to remain in the low 3x range.
The term loan provides Flowers with ample flexibility. The
company can make a
single draw of as much as $300 million essentially through Sept.
30, 2013 to
coordinate with the Hostess closing. The debt/EBITDA leverage
covenant steps
down from 3.75x to 3.5x four quarters after closing. However,
Fitch expects
Flowers' leverage to be below 3x 12 months after closing leaving
ample cushion
in this covenant. It is also anticipated that there will be a
significant
cushion as well in the interest coverage covenant at a maximum
of 4.5x.
The term loan amortizes fairly rapidly after the first year with
10% in the
second and third year and in the 30% range annually thereafter.
The
amortization schedule and EBITDA growth with the acquisition
should support
Flowers' goal of de-leveraging to pre-Hostess levels within two
years of
closing.
Additional items of note are that certain baskets were increased
in recognition
of the company's larger size. For example, significant
acquisitions for which
the company would need to provide pro forma covenant compliance
statements were
increased to $400 million from $325 million. Further, if
Flowers' rating drops
below investment grade, wholly owned domestic subsidiaries must
provide an
upstream guarantee. These terms exist in the current $500
million revolving
credit agreement and term loan. However, with its April 10,
2013 8-K filing,
the larger baskets in the new term loan were harmonized with the
existing
agreements via contemporaneous amendments.
The credit agreements provide more protection for the bankers
than for investors
in the $400 million public note, as expected. However, there is
good protection
provided for the noteholders via the bank agreements.
Subsidiary debt is set at
a maximum of $200 million, providing a limit to structural
subordination. Prior
to the amendments, the limit was $150 million. The financial
covenants, which
do not exist in the notes, also impart good credit discipline.
Key Rating Drivers:
Flowers' ratings reflect its leading position as the second
largest producer of
baked goods in the U.S., with over $3 billion in 2012 revenues,
successful
geographic expansion over the past several years, and a stable
business model.
Flowers is a low-cost operator in a highly mature industry. The
company has
generated low single-digit organic revenue growth rates, even
though industry
volumes have been slightly negative, because of its ability to
price for these
daily consumed staples. Flowers has steadily increased its
market share over
time.
Fitch notes that as expected, Flowers' credit protection
measures remain good
but are not at historically strong levels. The company had been
under-levered
and had a significant cushion in its rating category through
2010. Total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR was under 2.4x with funds from operations
(FFO) interest
coverage well in excess of 28x from 2004 through 2010. The
cushion in the rating
was expected to provide the company with flexibility to
participate as a leader
in a consolidating industry and also in recognition of limited
geographic
diversification. Through 2010, the company primarily competed in
the southern
U.S.
The company is focused on growth and has made or announced
several acquisitions
over the past two years in order to expand its geographic
footprint. The change
removed a qualitative constraint on upward rating movements.
However, leverage
is likely to continue to increase above historical levels
through 2013. Fitch
anticipates that credit protection measures will be weak for the
current rating
category in the near term.
Flowers is committed to using internally generated cash flow to
reduce debt
within 18 to 24 months after it closes on the Hostess asset
purchase this year.
Fitch expects that the company will not execute any sizeable
acquisitions until
debt/EBITDA is comfortably under 2x (roughly 3.25x on a total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR basis). The company's solid liquidity and
commitment to de-levering
post the Hostess acquisition, discussed below, underpins the
rating and the
Stable Outlook.
Recent Events:
In 2011, Flowers announced its goal to accelerate its geographic
footprint to
reach 75% of the U.S. population by 2016. Half of the growth
would be
accomplished via acquisitions and it was anticipated that
leverage would
increase as a result. Within the past 18 months, Flowers
purchased Tasty Baking
Company in May 2011 for $172 million, Lepage Bakeries, Inc.
(Lepage) in July
2012 for $382 million and the Sara Lee bread, buns and roll
brand in California
in February 2013 for $50 million. By the end of this year the
company will have
accomplished its goal to access 75% of the U.S. population and
significantly
expanded its geographic footprint three years early. However, as
a result, debt
increased by almost $500 million in 2010, from $127 million to
$607 million at
the end of 2012. Debt/EBITDAR leverage followed a similar
trajectory to 3x.
In January 2013, Flowers announced it would purchase five bread
brands including
Wonder, Merita and Butternut, along with 20 bakeries and other
assets for $360
million from Hostess. After filing for Chapter 11 in January
2012, Hostess
unexpectedly exited the market in November 2012 and its assets
became available
for sale. Pending regulatory approval, Flowers expects to close
on the Hostess
asset purchase in the second half of 2013. The purchase is
likely to be largely
debt financed, since Flowers typically carries very little cash
on its balance
sheet. As a result, Fitch expects the company's leverage to
increase moderately
in 2013. Debt could grow to $1 billion if the entire $360
million purchase price
is financed.
Fitch has determined after a review of Hostess' court filing
that Hostess' gross
margins were in line with Flowers' and that over its past three
fiscal years
there appeared to be no major deterioration of its brands, as
reflected in a
relatively stable revenue line. Furthermore, in buying assets,
Flowers is not
exposed to Hostess' legacy liabilities, which include
substantial pension
obligations. Although unexpected, Fitch believes this
acquisition is
strategically important and beneficial to Flowers' operations
immediately and in
the long term as it cements its geographic expansion.
Flowers began recording double-digit volume growth after Hostess
shut down.
Further, at its analyst presentation on March 20, 2013 the
company announced
that revenues were up 20% to 25% and that gross margins had
improved through
mid-March 2013. Importantly, Flowers is adding meaningful
volumes to its fixed
cost base and its capacity utilization has improved as have
margins since fourth
quarter 2012 (4Q'12). Volume growth is being driven by the
company's organic
expansion, Hostess-related gains, and incremental revenues from
the mid-2012
Lepage acquisition. Lepage and the Sara Lee brand acquisition in
California
should add 7 points of revenue growth in 2013, while recently
enacted pricing to
offset commodity input cost should add 4 to 6 points. Given
this, there is
support for Flowers to see revenues increase in the 20% range
during 2013.
Pro forma leverage (total adjusted debt/EBITDAR) if the Hostess
transaction was
financed entirely with debt would be in the low 3x range. The
calculation is
based on a 20% increase in revenues ($3.7 billion) against a
stable historical
13.4% EBITDAR margin. As such, leverage would not be
substantially more than the
3x seen at year end. However, as mentioned previously it is weak
versus
historical levels and for the rating category.
Liquidity and Debt:
Much of the company's immediate liquidity is derived from
internally generated
cash flow and access to its $500 million revolver which matures
in November
2017. There was $373 million in revolver availability at year
end. Flowers
generated positive free cash flow (FCF) in eight of the past 10
years. However,
Flowers' FCF is variable given the impact of hedging on cash
flows. The company
recorded $63 million in FCF in 2012, which was a material but
anticipated
improvement from the negative $24 million recorded in 2011.
Given volume growth
and margin improvement year to date, Fitch expects meaningful
improvements in
FCF in 2013. Again, volatile commodity costs - primarily wheat
costs - could
change Fitch's expectations for FCF in either the negative or
positive
direction.
Long-term debt maturities are very modest over the next four
years. Assuming
that the Hostess acquisition closes by the end of the third
quarter and the full
$300 million term loan is drawn, there would be less than $50
million in
long-term debt maturities annually from 2014 through 2016. For
2013, there is
less than $70 million in long-term debt maturities, including
the remaining $66
million of the existing term loan. These are manageable
obligations for
Flowers.
Rating Sensitivities:
An upgrade beyond 'BBB' is not anticipated in the near term.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A downgrade could occur if deleveraging is slower than Fitch
expects with total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR remaining over the mid-3x range over the
next 18 to 24
months. A downgrade could also occur with another sizeable
acquisition, which is
not expected, or the negative cash impact of commodity cost
spikes, although
those have been short in duration.
Fitch currently rates Flowers as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--$500 million Revolving Credit Facility 'BBB';
--$400 million Senior Unsecured Note 'BBB';
--$68 million Term Loan A 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
