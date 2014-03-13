PARIS, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Nederlandse
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.'s (FMO,
AAA/Negative/F1+) EUR4bn debt issuance programme Long- and
Short-term local and
foreign currency ratings of 'AAA' and 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The debt issuance programme's ratings are aligned with FMO's
ratings as the
notes to be issued under the programme are expected to
constitute senior,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of FMO.
The ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes
under the
programme. Fitch expects the notes to be issued under the
programme to rank
equally with FMO's other unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations.
The ratings of FMO are aligned with those of the Netherlands
due to strong expected support from the State. The Negative
Outlook reflects
that of the sovereign. State support for FMO was formalised in a
1998 agreement
between the entity and the government. The ratings also reflect
tight state
control and oversight as well as FMO's strategic importance for
Dutch
development aid policy. FMO is regulated as a bank. However, it
is rated
according to the agency's non-US public sector entities
criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in FMO's rating would be mirrored in the debt
issuance programme's
ratings.Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United StatesAdditional Disclosure
