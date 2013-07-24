(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BB-' to
the $300 million convertible senior unsecured notes due 2020
issued by Forest
City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: FCEA, NYSE: FCEB, collectively
'FCE'). The notes
will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 3.625% per annum and
are convertible
into shares of Forest City's Class A common stock at a 35%
premium to the
closing price on July 15, 2013. Use of proceeds will include the
redemption of
the $132 million of 6.5% Senior Notes due 2017 currently
outstanding.
Fitch currently rates FCE as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-';
--Convertible senior unsecured notes 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' IDR centers on FCE's high leverage and lack of
unencumbered assets.
FCE's corporate financing strategy emphasizes secured debt to
isolate
refinancing and operating risks to individual properties as
opposed to the
general corporate credit and equity holders. Credit strengths
include the
quality of FCE's portfolio, strong relative operating
performance, adequate
fixed charge coverage, a manageable debt maturity schedule and
sufficient
internal liquidity.
The IDR also reflects FCE's significant equity cushion after
adjusting for
secured debt that partially mitigates the lack of an
unencumbered asset pool.
Further, FCE's REOC structure is worth a one-notch uplift
relative to a
comparable REIT, due to FCE's ability to retain cash for
development and other
corporate uses.
High Leverage
FCE's leverage was high at 11.8x for the trailing 12 months
ended April 30, 2013
pro forma for recently announced conversions of convertible
notes. FCE has made
demonstrable progress in its efforts to delever, as leverage was
13.0x at Jan.
31, 2011. Fitch projects leverage will improve further to below
11.0x over the
next 24 months, driven by modest same-store net operating income
(SSNOI) growth.
Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring operating
EBITDA.
Lack of Unencumbered Assets
FCE does not maintain a pool of unencumbered assets which
typically serves as
support for IDRs of higher-rated REITs and REOCs and a source of
contingent
liquidity. The lack of unencumbered assets is a material rating
constraint
partially mitigated by the existence of a post-secured debt
equity cushion.
High-Quality Albeit Idiosyncratic Portfolio
Since its founding, FCE has grown its expertise in developing
large, mixed-use
master planned communities, notably those in densely populated
markets.
Year-to-date (YTD) pro-rata net operating income (NOI) was
well-diversified by
segment (36% retail, 33% office, 24% multifamily) and located in
strong markets
(30% in New York City with Washington, D.C., Los Angeles,
Boston, San Francisco,
Denver, Chicago and Philadelphia each comprising 3%-10%).
Strong Operating Performance
FCE's operating performance has been strong on an absolute basis
and relative to
its underlying markets and select public peers, evidencing
durable operating
cash flows. FCE's SSNOI growth has averaged 1.9% from 2003
through 2012 and FCE
weathered the recent downturn with only a single-year decline of
0.8% in 2009.
SSNOI in the first quarter turned negative at -1.9%, driven in
large part by
decreased occupancy at One Pierrepont Plaza. Fitch expects SSNOI
growth will be
in the low single digits over the next 12-24 months driven by
positive leasing
spreads and incremental occupancy gains.
Proven Track Record Developing Large, Mixed-Use Sites
The company has a proven capacity to acquire, aggregate and
entitle adjoining
plots of land and to work with local municipalities, community
groups and
government agencies to receive requisite approvals and tax
credit financings.
Going forward, Fitch expects development to be significantly
smaller, due mostly
to the Multifamily Development Fund which will allow FCE to
develop off balance
sheet and limit its equity requirements to contributing entitled
land. At April
30, 2013, FCE's remaining development commitments of $250
million represent 2%
of total undepreciated assets and can be funded through internal
liquidity.
Manageable Debt Maturity Schedule / Sufficient Liquidity
Liquidity coverage of 0.7x pro forma for the note issuance's net
proceeds after
the redemption of the 6.5% senior notes is adequate for the
rating for the
period May 1, 2013-Jan. 31, 2015 and improves to 2.8x assuming
90% of secured
debt is refinanced. Notably, internal liquidity covers unsecured
debt
obligations maturing through FY2015 by 7.3x, thereby limiting
the likelihood of
a corporate default. In addition, the covenants under the
company's credit
facility that limit cash distributions and share buybacks
facilitate financial
flexibility.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the revolving credit facility, committed but
undrawn project
financing) divided by uses (unsecured debt maturities, secured
debt maturities,
pro-rata unconsolidated debt maturities, maintenance capital
expenditures and
committed development expenditures).
Adequate Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch projects fixed charge coverage will improve to 1.5x from
1.3x for FY2011
over the next 12-24 months driven by lower fixed charges from
the retirement of
all outstanding preferred stock. Fixed charge coverage excluding
certain
capitalized interest costs was 1.2x for the TTM ended April 30,
2013 and 1.1x on
an all-in basis. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA less straight line rent adjustments and recurring
maintenance capital
expenditures divided by total interest incurred and preferred
stock dividends.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in
the near to
medium term, the following factors may result in positive
momentum on the rating
and/or Outlook:
--The maintenance of a sizable unencumbered asset pool;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 10.0x
(leverage was 11.8x as
of April 30, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Forest
City's ratings or
outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 13.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.0x (fixed
charge coverage was 1.2x YTD);
--Material growth in on-balance sheet development projects;
--A material investment in a non-real estate project or entity.
