(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China-based
homebuilder Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion,
'BBB-'/Stable)
proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The bonds are rated at the same level as Franshion's senior
unsecured rating
because they represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of the company.
The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The
proceeds will be used
to refinance outstanding debt, to fund capital expenditure, and
for other
general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Growth in Development: Franshion's contracted sales
from property
development rose to HKD11.2bn in H113 from HKD5.6bn in H112,
reflecting a
significant ramp-up of its development business, particularly in
Meixi Lake,
Changsha, capital of Hunan province. Franshion also increased
its land bank to
6.9 million square metres (sq m) at end-2012 from 4.1 million sq
m at end-2011.
Active property development has continued in H213, and Fitch
believes Franshion
is likely to achieve its annual sales target.
Stable Recurring Income: Recurring income from the company's
investment property
and hotels business has had more subdued growth - HKD1.7bn in
H113 versus
HKD1.6bn in H112. Fitch does not expect faster growth in
recurring income within
the next 12 months, until substantial new investment properties
- including the
Nanjing International Center acquired in February 2013 - start
to contribute to
this segment. This is because of slower growth in office rentals
and the call
from the Chinese government for less overt public spending in
2013.
Stagnant Coverage Ratio: Net borrowing is not expected to
increase substantially
over the next 12 months, but the recurring EBITDA coverage ratio
will likely
stay below 1.5x in the next 12 to 18 months until the scale of
investment
properties and hotels in operation increases substantially.
Advantage in Government Links: Franshion's business continues to
be supported by
its status as a state-owned property company. This provides the
company with an
advantage in government-led strategic projects, and helps
provide strong access
to domestic bank funding. This is illustrated by the favourable
location of its
investment properties and commercial development projects.
Healthy Financial Positions: Net debt/estimated adjusted
inventory, excluding
market revaluation of investment property, is not expected to
increase
substantially in the next 12 months from 42% at end-H113, given
sales
performance, sufficient liquidity, and estimated capex for
future development.
Its strong relationship with domestic banks and diversified
funding sources also
keep Franshion's financial management flexible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Significant decrease in contracted sales of project
development in 2013
- Net debt/adjusted inventory excluding revaluation adjustment
of investment
property remaining above 45% on a sustained basis (H113: 42%
estimated by Fitch)
- Recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio falling below
1.0x on a
sustained basis (H113: 0.9x-1.0x, estimated by Fitch)
- Reduced ties with state-owned majority stakeholder Sinochem
Group, including a
reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under
51% (62.87% of
shareholding at end-H113), or a shift from strategic projects
due to weakened
relationships with local governments, reduced access to onshore
bank loans or
inter-company funding support
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-I ncreasing the portfolio size of investment properties and
hotels above
CNY30bn in value (2012: CNY16.6bn), while maintaining recurrent
EBITDA/gross
interest expense above 2.5x
- Sales from project development and primary development of over
CNY50bn per
year on a sustained basis, while keeping a strong financial
position and
recurrent EBITDA/gross interest expense ratio at over 1x, which
Fitch views as
a remote prospect for the next 18 months
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lim Su Aik
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
