CHICAGO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'
rating to Frontier
Communications Corporation's (Frontier) (NYSE: FTR) offering of
$750 million of
7 5/8% senior unsecured debt due in 2024. Net proceeds from the
offering,
combined with existing cash on the balance sheet, are expected
to be used to
repay existing debt. Frontier's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
'BB+' and the
Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch believes Frontier will be challenged to return revenues to
growth over the
next two to three years, which is the principal driver of the
Negative Outlook.
Business services and data services revenues declined modestly
in 2012;
historically, local exchange carriers have been able to grow
these revenues and
mitigate the erosion of voice revenues on overall financial
performance. The
company has efforts underway to spur business and data services
revenue, but
uncertainty remains regarding the rate at which management can
improve
operations. Revenues have also been affected by the net effect
of reforms to
intercarrier compensation. Finally, cost controls in 2013 are
expected to
provide some offset to the continued revenue erosion, but
savings (a net $100
million) are smaller than the gains recognized through 2012 from
acquisition
synergies (which totaled approximately $653 million over the
2010-2012 period).
Modest Net Leverage Improvement Expected: In 2013, improvements
in Frontier's
net leverage are likely to be modest. Other than a $503 million
repayment of
maturing debt in January 2013, further debt reductions arising
from maturing
debt are not significant. Net leverage in 2013 is expected to be
flat with
year-end 2012 at 3.2x, and decline to 3.1x in 2014.
Ongoing Competitive Pressures: Frontier's operations are showing
a slow and
relatively stable rate of decline due to competitive pressures
and technological
substitution; the lack of material employment growth has hurt
the recovery of
business services revenue. There is also sustained pressure from
competition on
business revenues, particularly in the small business area. This
in turn has led
to salesforce initiatives and expansion of distribution channels
(with an
increase in costs). A key issue for Frontier in 2013 will be to
attract
customers; churn levels of existing residential customers have
declined (a
positive) and revenues per residential customer have increased.
With the completion of the Verizon line integration, the company
states that it
has realized $653 million of annual operating synergies, much
higher than the
$500 million expected when the transaction was announced. These
synergies have
enabled the company to sustain its relatively strong margins -
around 47% over
2011 and 2012 - in the face of strong competition.
Liquidity Solid: Supporting the rating is Frontier's ample
liquidity, which is
derived from its cash balances and its $750 million revolving
credit facility.
At Dec. 31, 2012, Frontier had $1.327 billion in cash; pro forma
for a Jan. 15,
2013 debt repayment, cash balances were still high at $824
million. Free cash
flow (FCF) was approximately $351 million in 2012, relatively
strong considering
capital spending remained elevated due to continued expansion of
broadband
availability. Not included in FCF was $102 million of cash that
was released
from escrow accounts as broadband buildout milestones were
reached (escrow
accounts were required by regulators for regulatory approval).
Fitch expects FCF
(net cash provided by operating activities less capital spending
and dividends)
to be in the $330 million to $350 million range in 2013.
Although lower EBITDA,
higher interest expense and higher cash taxes will reduce FCF,
the effect is
nearly offset by lower capital spending and the elimination of
integration and
acquisition related expenses (in 2012, $82 million of operating
expenses and $54
million of capital expenses) following the completion of the
Verizon line
integration.
Frontier's expectations for 2013 capital spending range from
$625 million to
$675 million for its normal construction program plus the tail
end of broadband
expansion spending, with the mid-point down from the $748
million spent in 2012.
In 2013, there will be no spending on integration activities, as
integration was
completed in 2012. The company has been spending capital on
fiber-to-the-cell
tower projects, but expects this spending to wind down in 2013.
In 2013, cash
taxes are expected to rise to a range of $125 million to $150
million, up from a
nominal $5 million in 2012.
Credit Facility and Debt Maturities: The $750 million senior
unsecured credit
facility is in place until Jan. 1, 2014; Fitch expects the
company to renew the
existing facility or put in place a new facility during 2013.
The facility is
available for general corporate purposes but may not be used to
fund dividend
payments. The main financial covenant in the revolving credit
facility requires
the maintenance of a net debt-to-EBITDA level of 4.5x or less
during the entire
period. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash exceeding
$50 million.
The company has a $40 million unsecured letter of credit
facility maturing Sept.
20, 2013. The facility has no financial ratio covenants, and
other negative
covenants are similar to those in its existing facility. A
letter of credit was
issued to the West Virginia PSC to guarantee capital expenditure
commitments in
the state with respect to the acquisition of the Verizon lines.
Frontier has approximately $561 million of debt due in 2013 (of
which $503
million has already been repaid), $258 million due in 2014, and
$733 million due
in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations for a Downgrade:
--If the company's net leverage is 3.3x or above at year-end
2013, and/or if the
company does not succeed in generating positive revenue growth
in business and
data services, the rating would be downgraded.
Considerations for a Stable Rating Outlook:
--Fitch would expect to see net leverage on a sustainable
downward path,
indicating progress in stabilizing EBITDA and reducing debt. In
addition, the
company's business services and data service revenues must
demonstrate growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
