(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Future Land
Development Holdings Limited a Long-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating of
'B+' with a Stable Outlook and a local currency senior unsecured
rating of 'B+'.
The agency has also rated Future Land's senior unsecured
CNY1.5bn and 9.75%
notes 'B+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the
receipt of documents
conforming to information already received. The final rating is
in line with the
expected rating assigned on 15 April 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
Significant structural subordination: Future Land's cash flow is
significantly
weakened by the fact that around 80% of its contracted sales in
2012 were
generated by its 54%-owned subsidiary Jiangsu Future Land (JFL),
and that 62.5%
of Future Land's land bank at end-2012 was owned by JFL. The
presence of the
significant minority interest in JFL structurally restricts
Future Land's access
to the cash flow of JFL.
Limited geographical diversification: Around 87% of its 12.6
million square
metre land bank was in the Yangtze River Delta (YRD) at
end-2012, exposing the
company to uncertainties of local policies and the local
economy.
Fast sales turnover: Future Land's business profile is supported
by its rapid
sales turnover; contracted sales/total debt was 1.7x at
end-2012. The company
standardises its products and targets the mass markets of
first-time buyers and
homeowners looking to upgrade.
Strong market position: Its strong market position in YRD helps
the company
build relationships with local governments, which serve to
facilitate its
development activity in the region. This should help maintain
its moderate
EBITDA margin of 20.5% over the next two to three years.
Sound leverage: Net debt/adjusted inventory of the holding
company excluding JFL
is likely to increase to 35% at end-2013 after the proposed bond
issue and
subsequent inventory increase from an estimated 17% at end-2012.
Fitch expects
the leverage to remain healthy as the proposed bonds should
speed up repayment
of its trust loans, which in turn will decrease its funding
cost.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant decrease in contracted sales of the company's
business,
excluding JFL, in 2013 from the CNY3bn achieved in 2012
- A significant decrease in the contracted sales/ total debt
ratio to below 1.0x
at the holding company level on a sustained basis
- Proportionately consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory
rising above 40% on
a sustained basis
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12
months.
However, positive rating action may be considered upon
- A substantial increase in the scale of the company's business,
excluding JFL,
with annual contracted sales exceeding CNY10bn
- Unrestricted access to JFL's cash flows
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
