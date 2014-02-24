(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based FWD
Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (FWD Life HK) an Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
FWD Life HK is the new name for ING Groep's insurance business in Hong Kong,
which Pacific Century Group acquired in February 2013. FWD Life HK is owned by
Mr. Richard Li and Swiss Re Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects FWD Life HK's solid capital strength, good liquidity
position and sound asset liability management. The rating also recognizes the
company's wide distribution coverage and consistent premium growth. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the insurer's dividend payout policy
is likely to remain unchanged in the future.
Fitch expects the company to maintain adequate capitalization to support its new
business growth and to provide a buffer against investment volatility despite
the change of ownership. The company's solvency ratio stood at 243% as at
end-2013, well in excess of the 150% regulatory preferred benchmark. In view of
the way the company manages the duration gap of its assets and liabilities,
Fitch believes that the company has a strong solvency buffer to withstand shocks
from potential interest rate volatility.
FWD Life HK has been able to disseminate its life insurance policies through
multiple distribution networks. A stable agency force and the formation of
distribution partnerships with several banking groups have enabled the company
to sustain growth of its life portfolio. While the company's gross premiums rose
by about 7% to about USD937m in 2013, its embedded value increased by 11%. The
company's new initiative to strengthen the scale and productivity of its agency
force is likely to accelerate the growth of new business in the coming two
years.
FWD Life HK's life portfolio grew rapidly over the last three years driven by a
significant increase in new business. Potential operating and pricing risks
associated with such material growth could affect the stability of the company's
operating results.
Positive investment results and mortality gains continue to contribute
favourably to the company's operating margin. In the future, the company will
emphasise the sales of health and protection products in order to further
enhance its new business margin, although the margin has been satisfactory.
Investment risk is prudently managed, with cash, bank deposits and good-quality
bonds accounting for about 87% of its investments, excluding linked assets, as
at end-2013. The company's exposure to risky assets remained manageable,
notwithstanding a higher allocation to equities in 2013. Equities exposure
accounted for about 6.7% of its invested assets as at end-2013 (end-2012: 3.6%).
The rating of FWD Life HK is partly constrained by its moderate market presence
in Hong Kong's highly competitive life insurance market. The company's market
share of new business in terms of annualised premium equivalent in 1H13 was
about 3.1%, making it the ninth largest life insurer by this measure. Fitch
expects insurers that are either bank-owned or subsidiaries of large insurance
conglomerates with extensive distribution networks to constantly challenge FWD
Life HK's new business acquisition capability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade triggers include deterioration in FWD Life HK's regulatory solvency
ratio to below 225% on a sustained basis. Alternatively, a material increase in
lapse rates, a significant reduction in mortality profits or a considerable
change in its asset liability management strategy could negatively affect the
company's rating stability.
Fitch might upgrade FWD Life HK in the mid- to long-term if it is able to expand
its distribution coverage or further strengthen its financial fundamentals in
terms of new business margin and growth of value of in-force business.
FWD Life HK has an operating history of about three decades in Hong Kong.
Pacific Century Group acquired ING Groep's insurance operations in Hong Kong,
Macau and Thailand in February 2013. In October 2013, Swiss Re Group became a
strategic partner to FWD Group by acquiring a 12.3% stake.