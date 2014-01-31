Jan 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gazprombank's (GPB) CNY1bn senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB-'.

The LPNs are issued through an Ireland-based special purpose entity, GPB Eurobond Finance plc. Obligations under the loan rank pari passu with GPBas other senior unsecured obligations and are subordinated to retail deposits according to the Russian banking law.

The LPNs carry a fixed coupon rate of 4.25% payable semi-annually and mature on 30 January 2017. The issue has been approved for listing and trading on the Irish Stock Exchange.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The bondsa rating is aligned with GPB's 'BBB-' Long-term IDR, which reflects Fitchas view of a high probability of the bank receiving support, if needed, from the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable) or state-controlled entities, most notably OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable), the bank's founder and minority shareholder.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issue's ratings and GPB's IDRs could be downgraded in case of a significant reduction in the bank's quasi-sovereign ownership, and/or weakening of the close links between the bank and the Russian authorities.

Any negative action on the Russian sovereign rating would likely also be matched by a negative action on the bank's ratings and the issueas rating.

Gazprombank's other ratings are unaffected:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'

National long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating: 'bb'

Support Rating: '2'

Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'

Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'

National long-term debt rating: 'AA+(rus)'

GPB Eurobond Finance plc's other debt ratings are unaffected:

Senior unsecured debt long-term foreign-currency rating: 'BBB-'

Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'

'Old-style' subordinated debt rating: 'BB+'

aNew-stylea subordinated debt rating: aBB-a