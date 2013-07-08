(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
Gazprombank's outstanding debt issues the following ratings:
- Senior unsecured RUB issues: 'BBB-' Long-term rating and
'AA+(rus)' National
rating
- 'Old style' (without conversion triggers) subordinated debt
issues: 'BB+'
Long-term rating
The bank's other ratings, including its 'BBB-' Long-term IDR and
international
senior debt rating, are unaffected by the rating actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LOCAL CURRENCY AND NATIONAL SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the bank's senior debt are aligned with its
Long-term IDRs and
National Long-term rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - 'OLD STYLE' SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the 'old style' subordinated debt are notched
down from the
bank's Long-term IDRs by one notch to reflect likely higher loss
severity
(relative to senior debt) in case of default. No additional
notches are added
for incremental non-performance relative to the bank's Long-term
IDRs. This
reflects Fitch's approach to rating 'old-style' subordinated
debt issues of
Russian banks (see 'Correct: Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned
Banks' Old Sub
Debt, Indicates Approach For Rtg New Issues', dated 19 April
2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES -DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of both senior and 'old style' subordinated debt
ratings are likely
to be upgraded/downgraded if there was a similar rating action
on the bank's
Long-term IDRs and National Rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012 and
'National Ratings Criteria' 19 January 2011 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
