(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Gazprombank's
upcoming CHF-denominated subordinated loan participation notes
(LPN) issue with
write-down features an expected long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating
of the issue is contingent upon the receipt of the final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates Gazprombank's "new-style" Tier 2 subordinated debt
issues one notch
lower than the bank's 'bb' Viability Rating (VR). This includes
(i) zero notches
for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch
believes these
instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is
very close to,
the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity
(one notch, rather
than two, as the issue will not be deeply subordinated).
The upcoming "new-style" subordinated debt notes will be issued
by an
Ireland-based special purpose vehicle, GPB Eurobond Finance plc,
which will
on-lend the issue's proceeds to Gazprombank under a subordinated
loan agreement.
The notes will have a principal and coupon write-down feature
(pro rata with
other loss-absorbing instruments) triggered if (i) the bank's
core Tier 1
capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) bankruptcy
prevention
measures are introduced in respect to the bank. The latter is
possible as soon
as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios, or is in
breach of
certain other liquidity and capital requirements.
The issue amount and the coupon rate are yet to be determined.
The bank expects
the tenor of the LPNs to match the Russian bank regulator's
requirement for
"new-style" Tier 2 capital instruments (minimum five years).
Gazprombank will
seek LPNs listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in the form of
depository notes.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see 'Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks' Old
Sub Debt,
Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues' dated 18 April 2013,
and
'Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to
Lead to Rating Changes', dated 19 April 2013, at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's ratings are linked to the bank's VR. Gazprombank's
VR could benefit
from a reduction in the bank's loan concentrations, acquisition
finance
exposures and non-core assets, combined with further
improvements in
capitalization and profitability.
A significant deterioration of the operating environment in
Russia, or weaker
performance of the loan book as a whole or some of the
higher-risk exposures
could lead to downward pressure on the VR.
Gazprombank's other ratings are unaffected:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
National long-term rating: 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'
National long-term debt rating: 'AA+(rus)'
GPB Eurobond Finance plc's other debt ratings are unaffected:
Senior unsecured debt long-term foreign-currency rating: 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term local-currency rating: 'BBB-'
'Old-Style' subordinated debt rating: 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities, dated 5 December 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
