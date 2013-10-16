(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
General Mills, Inc.'s (General Mills) $250 million floating rate
notes (FRN) due
Jan. 29, 2016. This issuance is a re-opening of General Mills'
$250 million FRNs
issued in January 2013, with the identical CUSIP, terms and
maturity date. The
interest rate will be three month LIBOR plus 0.300%.
General Mills plans to use the net proceeds to repay a portion
of its
outstanding commercial paper (CP). The proposed notes contain a
Change of
Control Triggering Event. Upon the occurrence of both a Change
of Control and
rating downgrades to below investment grade, unless the company
has exercised
its right to redeem the notes, General Mills will be required to
make an offer
to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate
principal amount
plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of repurchase. The
notes will be
issued under the company's indenture dated Feb. 1, 1996, as
amended. The
indenture contains limitations on liens and sale/leaseback
transactions;
however, there are no financial covenants.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Strengths and Concerns: General Mills, Inc.'s ratings
incorporate the company's
strong profitability, substantial internally generated
liquidity, and leading
market positions in key categories. The company maintains
significant brand
equity in major product categories including cereal, yogurt,
ready-to-serve
soup, and snacks. Margins are among the top in the sector, which
provides ample
financial flexibility. Credit strengths are balanced with
General Mills'
historically high priority for returning cash to shareholders.
Leverage Adequate after Yoki: Consolidated total
debt-to-operating EBITDA was
2.4x for the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended Aug. 25, 2013,
operating
EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 10.7x, and funds from
operations adjusted
leverage was 3.2x. The company's leverage remains adequate for
the rating level
following the primarily debt-financed $940 million acquisition
of Yoki Alimentos
S.A. (Yoki) in August 2012. General Mills' leverage has improved
modestly within
the rating category with the addition of a full year of Yoki's
results. Fitch
anticipates that room in the ratings will remain for General
Mills to pursue
moderate discretionary activities.
Fiscal 2014 Outlook: General Mills expects low single digit net
sales growth
driven by innovation and new product news. Operating profit is
expected to grow
faster than sales, at a mid-single digit level, including
contributions from new
business and productivity initiatives. Fitch believes these
expectations are
reasonable. The company's supply chain input costs have
moderated to
approximately 3% in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014, which should
allow for modest
gross margin improvement.
Significant FCF: General Mills' annual FCF (cash flow from
operations less
capital expenditures and dividends) averaged more than $800
million during the
past five years and Fitch expects it to remain at or above
historical levels.
The company's fiscal 2013 FCF was $1.4 billion and the company
expects another
year of strong cash flow in fiscal 2014. General Mills utilizes
its FCF for
share repurchases, but has shown the discipline to pull back
after acquisitions.
General Mills plans significant returns to shareholders in
fiscal 2014,
including a 2% reduction in diluted shares and an annualized 15%
dividend
increase.
U.S. Yogurt Gaining Traction: General Mills' U.S. retail sales
have been
negatively affected by declines in core (regular and light) cups
and
under-representation in the fast-growing Greek yogurt segment.
However, the
company is slowly making improvements, particularly with the
successful launch
of Yoplait Greek 100 in fiscal 2013, which achieved $150 million
in first year
net sales. Fiscal first quarter 2014 U.S. yogurt net sales were
flat, which was
a significant improvement from a 5% annual decline in fiscal
2013.
Liquidity and Debt Structure: The company maintains $2.7 billion
of undrawn
committed credit facilities consisting of a $1 billion facility
expiring in
April 2015 and a $1.7 billion facility expiring in April 2017.
Total debt of
$8.5 billion at Aug. 25, 2013 includes $1.4 billion CP and
$251.5 million Class
A Limited Membership Interests. General Mills repaid $700
million 5.25% notes in
August 2013. Upcoming debt maturities consist of $300 million
1.55% notes and
$400 million floating rate notes due in May 2014, as well as
$1.1 billion notes
due in fiscal 2015. Fitch expects that General Mills is likely
to refinance this
debt.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
A ratings upgrade in the near-to-intermediate term could occur
if the company
commits to maintain leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) in
the low 2x
range while generating FCF at historical average annual levels
or higher.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
If the company engages in a significant debt-financed
acquisition or share
repurchase program, or operating earnings and margins come under
severe
pressure, resulting in a sustained period of leverage greater
than 3.0x and
weakening FCF.
Fitch currently rates General Mills' and its related entities as
follows:
General Mills, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'.
General Mills Cereals LLC
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Class A limited membership interests 'BBB+'.
Yoplait S.A.S.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Credit facility 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
