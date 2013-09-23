(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BB+' to
General Motors Company's (GM) proposed senior unsecured notes.
The proposed
notes are being issued in a private placement in up to three
tranches, with
five-year, 10-year and 30-year maturities. GM's IDR is 'BB+'
with a Positive
Outlook.
GM plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes to redeem 120
million shares of
its series A preferred stock held by the United Auto Workers'
(UAW) Voluntary
Employee Beneficiary Association (VEBA) for cash consideration
of $3.2 billion.
Although the proposed notes will increase GM's automotive debt,
Fitch expects
GM's leverage (automotive debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) will
rise only slightly
above the June 30, 2013, level of 0.5x, and leverage is likely
to remain below
1x over the intermediate term. The transaction is expected to
improve GM's
automotive free cash flow (FCF) going forward, as the proposed
notes are likely
to price well below the 9% dividend on the series A preferred
stock.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GM's ratings and Positive Outlook are supported by its very low
automotive
leverage, strong liquidity position, continued positive
FCF-generating
capability (excluding voluntary pension contributions), reduced
pension
obligations, and improved product portfolio. GM's ratings are
further supported
by its position as one of the most geographically diverse global
automakers,
with a strong market presence in China, Southeast Asia and Latin
America.
Looking ahead, Fitch could upgrade GM's ratings within 24 months
if its
operational performance continues to improve and the
profitability of its North
American operations continues to grow. Other factors supporting
an upgrade would
be the continued strengthening of GM's global vehicle portfolio,
stabilization
in its European business, and a further reduction in its pension
liabilities.
Despite its stronger financial position, GM still faces a number
of challenges.
The company continues to work on improving the efficiency of its
global
operations, and profitability, particularly in North America,
has not yet
reached the levels of its strongest competitors. Longer term,
GM's ongoing
enterprise-wide restructuring work should yield meaningful
improvements in
efficiency and profitability, but in the near term, it risks
adding incremental
cost and complexity to the business. Other challenges include
the need to turn
around GM's loss-making operations in Europe, reducing the size
of its
significant pension liabilities, and meeting the requirements of
tightening
global emissions, fuel economy and safety regulations.
GM's automotive cash position (including cash equivalents and
marketable
securities) declined over the past year as the company used
approximately $5.5
billion to repurchase a portion of the U.S. Treasury's equity
stake and another
$2.3 billion to transfer its U.S. salaried pension plan to a
group annuity
contract. GM also used $1.4 billion to redeem GM Korea's
outstanding preferred
shares and made a $1.3 billion equity injection into General
Motors Financial
Company, Inc. (GMF) to help fund the acquisition of certain
non-U.S. operations
of Ally Financial. Despite these cash outlays, GM's automotive
cash position
remained strong at $24 billion as of June 30, 2013. Total
automotive liquidity,
including $10.6 billion in availability on the company's primary
revolvers, was
$35 billion.
FCF (calculated by Fitch as automotive cash from operations less
capital
expenditures and preferred dividends) was a use of $193 million
in the 12 months
ended June 30, 2013, primarily due to the aforementioned pension
actions.
However, Fitch expects full-year automotive FCF will be positive
in 2013, with
further growth in FCF over the intermediate term.
GM's low automotive leverage remains a key driver of its ratings
and Outlook. As
of June 30, 2013, leverage (automotive debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) was only
0.5x, and funds from operations adjusted leverage was only 1x.
GM ended the
second quarter with $4 billion in automotive debt, primarily
composed of various
bank borrowings, private note placements and capital leases,
much of which is
non-recourse to the company. As noted earlier, Fitch expects the
transactions
announced today to have only a minor effect on GM's leverage
calculation.
As of year-end 2012, GM's global pension plans (including
certain unfunded
non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by $28 billion, with about half
of that in the
U.S. However, Fitch expects the rise in long-term interest rates
seen thus far
in 2013 will result in a significant improvement in the plans'
funded status
when they are remeasured at year-end 2013. Following the
transfer of its U.S.
salaried plan to a group annuity in 2012, GM does not expect to
have any
required pension contributions in the U.S. for the next several
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook suggests that Fitch could upgrade GM's
ratings within 24
months if current trends continue as expected. Specifically,
Fitch will look for
the company to increase its profitability on a sustained basis,
particularly in
North America, as well as further stabilize the financial
performance of its
European operations. A further decline in the underfunded status
of the
company's pension plans would also contribute to an upgrade.
Most important, an
upgrade to 'BBB-' will require further conviction that GM's
operating and
financial profiles are strong enough to withstand the inherent
risks of the
global auto industry and sustain an investment-grade credit
profile in a period
of severe economic stress.
Although the Positive Outlook suggests a negative rating action
is not expected
within the next 24 months, Fitch could consider a negative
action on an
unexpected material decline in GM's financial or operational
performance. A
significant downturn that drives GM's total liquidity below $25
billion for an
extended period or a poor market reception to the company's new
vehicles could
lead to a negative rating action. Likewise, a significant
increase in GM's
automotive leverage, could also lead to a negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (Aug. 5, 2013);
-- Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 12, 2012);
-- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
(Nov. 13, 2012).
