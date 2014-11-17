(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Assicurazioni Generali SpA's (Generali) issue of EUR1.5bn perpetual fixed/floating deeply subordinated notes a 'BBB-' rating. The notes were issued by Generali Finance BV under a EUR12bn euro medium term note (EMTN) programme renewed on 30 September 2014 and are guaranteed by Generali. The proceeds were used to finance the buyback offer of three series of perpetual fixed/floating notes with first call dates in 2016 and 2017 issued by Generali Finance BV and guaranteed by Generali (EUR1.275m, call date 16 June 2016, coupon 5.317%; GBP700m, call date 16 June 2016, coupon 6.214%; EUR1.250m, call date 8 February 2017, coupon 5.479%). The deeply subordinated perpetual notes have a first call date in 2025. There will be a fixed annual coupon of 4.596% until the reset date and three months Euribor plus 450 basis points thereafter. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated two notches below Generali's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', reflecting below-average recovery prospects and material loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's criteria. The notes are eligible as Tier 1 for regulatory treatment of up to 50% of the required solvency margin and will be grandfathered as Tier 1 capital under Solvency 2. The notes are subject to regulatory override and receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital calculation. Given the optional redemption date, the notes are also treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial leverage calculation. Fitch views this issue as neutral for Generali's financial leverage and capital adequacy, as the new notes are refinancing debt of similar equity treatment in Fitch's leverage calculations and capital assessment. Fitch views positively that interest expenses are likely to decrease from 2015 as the new notes are expected to have lower interest payments than the debt they replace and that the issue lengthens the maturity profile of the group's financial debt. Moreover, this placement further reinforces Generali's financial flexibility, removing refinancing risk in 2015 and 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from changes to Generali's rating. Fitch currently rates Generali as follows: Insurer Financial Strength Rating 'A-'; Outlook Negative Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 37 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.