(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Assicurazioni
Generali SpA's (Generali) issue of EUR1.5bn perpetual
fixed/floating deeply
subordinated notes a 'BBB-' rating.
The notes were issued by Generali Finance BV under a EUR12bn
euro medium term
note (EMTN) programme renewed on 30 September 2014 and are
guaranteed by
Generali. The proceeds were used to finance the buyback offer of
three series of
perpetual fixed/floating notes with first call dates in 2016 and
2017 issued by
Generali Finance BV and guaranteed by Generali (EUR1.275m, call
date 16 June
2016, coupon 5.317%; GBP700m, call date 16 June 2016, coupon
6.214%; EUR1.250m,
call date 8 February 2017, coupon 5.479%).
The deeply subordinated perpetual notes have a first call date
in 2025. There
will be a fixed annual coupon of 4.596% until the reset date and
three months
Euribor plus 450 basis points thereafter.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated two notches below Generali's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of
'BBB+', reflecting below-average recovery prospects and material
loss absorption
features, in line with Fitch's criteria.
The notes are eligible as Tier 1 for regulatory treatment of up
to 50% of the
required solvency margin and will be grandfathered as Tier 1
capital under
Solvency 2. The notes are subject to regulatory override and
receive 100% equity
credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital calculation. Given
the optional
redemption date, the notes are also treated as 100% debt in
Fitch's financial
leverage calculation.
Fitch views this issue as neutral for Generali's financial
leverage and capital
adequacy, as the new notes are refinancing debt of similar
equity treatment in
Fitch's leverage calculations and capital assessment.
Fitch views positively that interest expenses are likely to
decrease from 2015
as the new notes are expected to have lower interest payments
than the debt they
replace and that the issue lengthens the maturity profile of the
group's
financial debt. Moreover, this placement further reinforces
Generali's financial
flexibility, removing refinancing risk in 2015 and 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the subordinated notes' rating would result from
changes to
Generali's rating.
Fitch currently rates Generali as follows:
Insurer Financial Strength Rating 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
