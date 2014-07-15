(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Global Cloud
Xchange Limited (GCX) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned an
expected 'BB+(EXP)' rating and an expected 'RR1' Recovery Rating
to a proposed
senior secured guaranteed notes issue by GCX Limited, a wholly
owned subsidiary
of GCX.
The notes are secured by the assets and equity interests of GCX
and its key
subsidiaries, and guaranteed by GCX and its key operating
subsidiaries. The
final ratings are contingent upon receipt of documents
conforming to information
already received by Fitch.
GCX plans to use the proceeds from the notes to fully repay its
existing USD250m
shareholder loan from its immediate parent, Reliance Globalcom
B.V (RGBV),
ultimately owned by Reliance Communications Limited (Rcom),
India's
fourth-largest telecom service provider by revenue market share.
Part of the
proceeds will also be used, together with a potential working
capital bank loan,
to finance capex related to its submarine cable networks. Once
the notes are
issued, GCX's debt would comprise mainly the notes, a proposed
working capital
loan and capital leases of USD50m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Entry Barriers: GCX's ratings factor in its position as the
owner of one of
the world's largest private undersea cable system with 68,698 km
of cables. It
also has an 83,432 km terrestrial cable network. Its combined
undersea and
terrestrial network provides it with a competitive advantage to
sell network
capacity and internet connectivity to telecom carriers, MNCs and
SMEs.
Significant entry barriers exist for any potential new
competitors in the
undersea cable industry, including high capital intensity, long
lead times to
build undersea cables, limited availability of 'rights of way',
and complex and
lengthy processes, both on the regulatory and commercial fronts,
before revenue
can be realised.
Industry Oversupply: Fitch expects GCX's operating EBITDAR
margin to remain at
around 25%-27% during the financial year ending March 2015
(FY15) through FY17
(FY14: 27%) due to tariff declines as the undersea cable
industry remains
oversupplied and intensely competitive. The agency expects
industry capacity
gains to consistently outpace fast-growing data demand as newer
technologies
allow for capacity to be significantly upgraded on existing
networks. Intense
competition could also negatively affect GCX's 'indefeasible
rights of usage'
(IRU) sales, affecting liquidity and cash generation. An
undersea cable company
typically receives cash upfront for a block of IRU sales but the
revenue is
recognised over the life of the contract, typically 15 years.
Strong Revenue and Cash Visibility: As at end-March 2014, GCX
had about USD912m
(1.8x of FY14 revenue) in contracted revenue to be recognized in
the next three
years. GCX has high revenue visibility given over 80% of its
revenue is
recurring in nature, backed by medium- to long-term contracts
with its
customers. However, there is a risk of lower profitability with
new customer
contracts going forward, as the undersea cable business
typically faces
double-digit percentage price erosion each year, and existing
customers could
switch to a lower priced network service provider at the time of
contract
renewal.
Generally Positive FCF: The Stable Outlook on GCX's ratings
reflects its ability
to generate positive free cash flows (FCF). Fitch expects GCX to
generate FCF of
around USD10m-20m after capex of around USD50-60m each year
during FY15-18,
except in FY16 when it plans to increase its capex to USD100m to
build two new
undersea cables - India-Singapore and Tokyo-Seattle. Fitch
forecasts GCX to
generate annual EBITDA of around USD130m during FY15-16.
Related Party Transactions: GCX was incorporated in March 2014,
combining three
entities - Flag Telecom (undersea cable business), Yipes Inc
(Ethernet services)
and Vanco (managed services). Before restructuring, the group
had significant
related party transactions, mostly with its immediate parent
RGBV and ultimate
parent Rcom. However, all related party balances have been
netted off during the
course of restructuring and a new management is in place to run
the group
independent of its parent.
Better Leverage; Small Size: GCX's FY15 forecast funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 3.5x is better than similarly
rated peers mainly
because it is forecast to pay lower dividends compared with its
peers and due to
its ability to generate positive FCF. Compared with GCX, Level 3
Communications
Inc (B+/Stable) and Pacnet Limited (B/Stable) have higher
leverage at 5.0x and
4.0x in 2014 respectively. Pacnet is of the same size as GCX
while GCX's size
and scale are much smaller than Level 3's (FFO of over USD1bn)
with an average
estimated FFO for FY15-16 of below USD100m.
Adequate Recovery on Proposed Bond: Fitch has assigned an
expected 'BB+(EXP)'
and RR1 rating, three notches above GCX's IDR, on the proposed
senior secured
guaranteed bond. The bond is guaranteed by all the key operating
companies,
which generate most of the group's revenue and EBITDA. The
expected 'RR1'
recovery rating assigned to the notes reflects an expected 100%
value recovery
for the notes' debt holders in the event of default, based on
the agency's
assessment of the going concern enterprise value of GCX's cable
networks under a
stressed situation. The rating on the notes is also underpinned
by a clause in
the bond document that limits the group's ability to pay
dividends to its
parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained negative FCF generation
- A deterioration in the operating environment and/or evidence
of the parent
accessing cash from GCX and negatively affecting GCX's credit
profile resulting
in FFO-adjusted net leverage rising to over 4.0x (FY15-16
forecasted: 3.5x).
- FFO interest charge coverage falling below 3.0x, both on a
sustained basis.
(FY15 forecast: 3.2x).
- A downgrade could also result if judgement in outstanding
litigation in France
requires GCX to pay USD82m of taxes.
Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18
months, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Consistent generation of positive FCF.
- A substantial increase in scale and absolute EBITDA
generation.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Matt Jamieson
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0366
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
