SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned GCX
Limited's USD350m 7% senior secured notes due 2019 a final
rating of 'BB+' and a
Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. The final rating follows the receipt
of documents
conforming to information already received, and is in line with
the expected
rating assigned on 14 July 2014. GCX Limited is a wholly owned
subsidiary of
Global Cloud Xchange Limited (GCX; B+/Stable).
GCX's notes are secured by the assets and equity interests of
GCX and its key
subsidiaries, and guaranteed by GCX and its key operating
subsidiaries. The note
proceeds will be used to fully repay its existing USD250m
shareholder loan from
its immediate parent, Reliance Globalcom B.V (RGBV), ultimately
owned by
Reliance Communications Limited (Rcom), India's fourth-largest
telecom service
provider by revenue market share.
Part of the proceeds will also be used, together with a working
capital bank
loan, to finance capex related to its submarine cable networks.
GCX's debt will
now comprise of the USD350m notes, a proposed USD30m working
capital loan and
capital leases of USD45m.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Entry Barriers: GCX's ratings factor in its position as the
owner of one of
the world's largest private undersea cable systems, with
68,698km of cables and
a 83,432km terrestrial cable network. There are significant
barriers to entry
for potential competitors. These include high capital intensity,
long lead times
to build undersea cables, limited availability of rights of way,
and complex and
lengthy processes - both regulatory and commercial - before
revenue can be
achieved.
Industry Oversupply: Fitch Ratings expects GCX's operating
EBITDAR margin to be
around 25%-27% during the financial year ending March 2015
(FY15) through to
FY17 (FY14: 27%) due to tariff declines as the industry remains
oversupplied and
intensely competitive. Industry capacity gains should
consistently outpace
fast-growing data demand as newer technologies allow for
significant capacity
upgrades. Fierce competition could also hit GCX's "indefeasible
rights of usage"
(IRU) sales, hurting liquidity and cash generation.
Strong Revenue and Cash Visibility: As at end-March 2014, GCX
had about USD912m
(1.8x of FY14 revenue) in contracted revenue to be recognized in
the next three
years. GCX has high revenue visibility because over 80% of its
revenue is
recurring in nature, backed by medium- to long-term contracts
with its
customers. However, there is a risk of lower profitability with
new customer
contracts in the future because the undersea cable business
typically faces
double-digit percentage price erosion each year, and existing
customers could
switch to a lower-priced network service provider at the time of
contract
renewal.
Generally Positive FCF: The Stable Outlook on GCX's ratings
reflects its ability
to generate positive free cash flows (FCF). Fitch expects GCX to
generate FCF of
around USD10m-20m after capex of around USD50-60m each year
during FY15-18,
except in FY16 when it plans to increase its capex to USD100m to
build two new
undersea cables - India-Singapore and Tokyo-Seattle. Fitch
forecasts GCX to
generate annual EBITDA of around USD130m during FY15-16.
Related Party Transactions: Fitch rates GCX on a standalone
basis, as we believe
that GCX has weak legal, operational and financial linkages with
its ultimate
parent, Rcom. The agency also believes that cash flows are
ring-fenced within
the GCX group by the restrictive dividend and asset-sale
covenants in its
USD350m senior secured note documents, which limit GCX's ability
to pay cash to
the parent. Furthermore, the parent's plan to dispose of 50% of
its stake in GCX
and the presence of a new management team is likely to result in
GCX operating
as an independent entity.
GCX was incorporated in March 2014, combining three entities:
Flag Telecom
(undersea cable business), Yipes Inc (ethernet services) and
Vanco (managed
services). Prior to restructuring, the group had significant
related-party
transactions, mostly with its immediate parent RGBV and ultimate
parent Rcom.
However, most of the related-party balances have been netted off
during the
course of restructuring (balance USD250m, to be settled via the
bond proceeds),
and new management is in place to run the group independently of
its parent.
Better Leverage; Small Size: GCX's FY15 forecast funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 3.5x is better than similarly
rated peers mainly
because it is forecast to pay lower dividends compared with its
peers and due to
its ability to generate positive FCF. Compared with GCX, Level 3
Communications
Inc (B+/Stable) and Pacnet Limited (B/Stable) are likely to have
higher leverage
at 5.0x and 4.0x in 2014 respectively. Pacnet is of the same
size as GCX while
GCX's size and scale are much smaller than Level 3's (FFO of
over USD1bn) with
an average estimated FFO for FY15-16 of below USD100m.
Adequate Recovery on Proposed Bond: Fitch has assigned a 'BB+'
and 'RR1' rating,
three notches above the IDR, on the newly issued USD350m 7%
senior secured
guaranteed bond. The bond is guaranteed by all the key operating
companies,
which generate most of group revenue and EBITDA. The 'RR1'
Recovery Rating
reflects our calculations of at least a 91% recovery in a
stressed situation -
based on our assessment of the distressed going-concern
enterprise value of
GCX's cable networks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained negative FCF generation
- A deterioration in the operating environment and/or evidence
of the parent
accessing cash from GCX and negatively affecting GCX's credit
profile resulting
in FFO-adjusted net leverage rising to over 4.0x (FY15-16
forecast: 3.5x).
- FFO interest charge coverage falling below 3.0x, both on a
sustained basis.
(FY15 forecast: 3.2x).
- A downgrade could also result if judgement in outstanding
litigation in France
requires GCX to pay USD82m of taxes.
Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely in the next 12-18
months, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Consistent generation of positive FCF.
- A substantial increase in scale and absolute EBITDA
generation.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained
basis.
