(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group
Limited's (Golden Eagle) USD400m notes due 2023 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final
rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and is in
line with the expected rating assigned on 6 May 2013.
The notes are rated at the same level as Golden Eagle's senior unsecured rating
of 'BBB-' as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
Key Rating Drivers
Strong market presence in Jiangsu: Golden Eagle is the leading department store
operator in Jiangsu province, which has the highest GDP per capita and retail
sales per capita growth among Chinese provinces. Its dominance in Jiangsu and
strong focus on tier 2 and below cities have enabled the company to post high
growth and store productivity. As a result, the company has the highest
concessionaire rate and profit margins among rated industry peers.
Self-owned property strategy: Nearly 60% of total gross floor area of its stores
is self- owned. The high proportion of self-owned stores enables the company to
post higher profitability than similarly rated peers due to lower rental
expenses, and mitigates the risk of rising rental expenses. It also enables the
company to have stronger credit metrics than similarly rated peers with a lower
self-owned store ratio.
Low leverage: With a prudent expansion track record, the company has maintained
a strong balance sheet and net cash position. Fitch expects the net cash
position to narrow and net rental-adjusted debt to turn positive over the next
two to three years with aggressive expansion plans. However, Fitch expects the
rental-adjusted net leverage ratio to be close to zero in the coming years. The
company's strong cash position can also be attributed to its concessionaire
business model and the reliance on prepaid card (gift voucher sales) which
generates negative working capital. Adjusting for payables (trade payables plus
customer deposits), Fitch expect the company's net leverage to exceed 2x from
2013 onwards but to stabilise at around 2x thereafter.
High but flexible capex: Golden Eagle is in an expansionary phase and plans to
open on average five stores a year from 2014-2016. As a result, Fitch expects
capex to double to CNY2bn in 2013 and remain above this level until 2016. The
company also expects to post negative free cash flow until 2014. However, the
company has flexibility to adjust its capex according to the market environment.
High geographical & store concentration risks: The rating is constrained by its
reliance on the flagship store and on Jiangsu province. The flagship store
accounted for 23% of gross sales proceeds (GSP) and its top five stores
represented nearly 60% of GSP in 2012. Furthermore, the company derives nearly
80% of its GSP and nearly 90% of operating profit from Jiangsu province.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Payables (trade payables plus customer deposits) adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
being sustained above 2.5x
- EBITDA margin being sustained below 40% (2012: 48.5%)
Positive: Positive rating action is not envisaged in the short to medium term,
unless the company is able to reduce dependence on its flagship store and on
Jiangsu province.