Nov 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Grainger Plc an Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the
company's prospective GBP200m secured notes an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'.
The final instrument rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received by the agency.
Grainger is the UK's largest residential landlord with resilient
through-the-cycle cash flow across its diversified income streams of rental
income, trading profits from portfolio sales and fee income from managing
third-party residential portfolios. The rating reflects its bias towards the
London market, a defensive GBP1.8bn property portfolio focused on regulated
tenancies and recent de-leveraging driven by divestments. Grainger's business
model is more focused on proceeds from portfolio sales than on rental income,
and its financial metrics and debt structure - although robust for the current
rating - are likely to limit Grainger from achieving an investment grade. Fitch
forecasts stable financial metrics into 2014 and 2015 with comfortable headroom
for the rating.
The notes are rated a notch higher than Grainger's IDR to reflect above-average
recovery expectations. The secured notes will be issued from Grainger Plc with a
guarantor group providing a floating charge over a large majority of Grainger's
UK residential portfolio providing an asset cover of 1.4x. The prospective notes
will rank pari passu with other secured lenders. Recovery expectations are
further enhanced by a sizeable net asset value from non-guarantor wholly owned
subsidiaries and JV investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UK-Focused Residential Portfolio
Grainger's portfolio of around 10,000 units is spread across the UK with London
and South East accounting for 60% as of the financial year to September 2013.
The portfolio is defensive and includes a large proportion of regulated
tenancies. The average value of a UK unit is GBP213,000 based on vacant
possession value. A further 3,000 market- rented units in Germany add modest
geographical diversification. In terms of portfolio value Germany represents
less than 10% of the portfolio.
Focus on Reversionary Assets
Around half of EBITDA is typically trading profits generated from the sale of
regulated tenanted properties. These tenants are often on state benefits with an
average age of 71. These properties are reversionary assets as they are
purchased at a discount to market value, and with the tenant on average vacating
the property in 10-12 years, typically driven by mortality rates. Current
reversionary assets equate to about 70% of the portfolio and would be worth
around 30% more (GBP452m at FYE13) in vacant possession. This reversionary
surplus is then crystallised into profits over time upon sale of the properties.
Stable Forecasts
Fitch expects stable financial metrics into 2014 and 2015 with EBITDA net
interest cover (NIC) above 1.5x and loan to value (LTV) around 55%. This follows
recent years of de-leveraging primarily driven by disposals and slower
re-investment in the group's reversionary assets. Fitch's rating case expects
Grainger to generate around GBP100m EBITDA yearly. Fitch includes net rental
income, fee income and trading profits into its EBITDA estimates in line with
management's operating profit less non-recurring and fair value items. Fitch LTV
is roughly 6%-7% higher than management's consolidated reported LTV as we
exclude net asset value from JV interests and development assets.
Stable Trading Profits
Grainger's large portfolio ensures that a constant number of reversionary
properties become vacant on a yearly basis, having averaged around 7% per year.
Profit margins are partly a function of house price inflation. However, volumes
of sales are constant through the cycle, underlining the liquidity of
residential assets. The number of reversionary asset disposals, and profit
margins have been in line with historical trends, except in 2009 when the latter
was slightly below trend.
Inflation Positive on Cash-flow
Most aspects of the business model benefit from long-term inflation.
Inflationary rental income increases are passed on, and over the long term
property valuations have outperformed inflation. Grainger's current capital
structure is adequate to withstand the cyclical nature of property values.
Reversionary assets are long term in nature and over the last 50 years there has
not been a decade in the UK without positive house price inflation. Fitch
expects this trend will continue given the under-supplied UK housing market.
Adapting to Long-term Trends
Because of the finite number of regulated tenancies in the UK Grainger may
encounter fewer opportunities to re-invest sales proceeds into new reversionary
assets. This is not currently a risk as the current portfolio is likely to be
able to sustain its trading profits at current levels for at least the next ten
years. Beyond this timeframe re-investment of sale proceeds are likely to be
redeployed into boosting other segments.
Increase in Fee Income
Grainger has de-leveraged through divesting minority stakes and growing revenue
streams such as fee income from services provided for assets under management.
Grainger generated GBP13m in FY13, up from around GBP6m in FY10. Essentially
some of the foregone net rental income from divestments has been replaced with
fee income. Strategically fee income allows Grainger to grow its revenue streams
with less capital employed. JV interests are funded on a non-recourse basis and
in aggregate have similar leverage metrics to Grainger Plc. They are
equity-accounted and are treated by Fitch as off balance sheet and not factored
into our ratios.
New Bond Issue
The prospective secured notes will pre-pay existing bank debt, in turn extending
debt maturities and, importantly, reducing bank debt exposure. Post the
transaction around 40% of the company's debt will be financed by non-banking
institutions. The average debt maturity will be around four to five years with
around 70% of debt funding either hedged or fixed over that similar period. The
Germany portfolio is funded in EUR-denominated debt, minimising currency
translation risk.
Strong Liquidity
At FYE13 the group had GBP62m of unrestricted cash and GBP213m of undrawn
headroom under the core bank facility committed until 2016. This comfortably
covers debt maturities over the next 18 months of GBP73m (assuming the notes
pre-pay bank facilities) and committed capex of GBP23m. Our rating case expects
Grainger to remain free cash flow positive into 2014 and 2015. As a result the
Fitch liquidity score on an 18-month basis is 2.9x. Grainger has a solid track
record of accessing equity markets with strong institutional investor support,
coupled with support from its relationship banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Sustainable recurring trading, rental and fee income resulting in EBITDA NIC
above 1.75x on a consistent basis and LTV below 50%
-Increase in asset cover to above 1.5x. Asset cover is defined as the market
value of properties held by the secured notes core guarantors over net debt at
the issuer level.
-Improved diversification of funding sources with longer debt maturities
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-A material reduction in trading, rental and fee income resulting in EBITDA NIC
below 1.25x on a consistent basis and LTV above 65%
-Declining asset cover to below 1.2x and shrinkage of the core guarantors
property portfolio to below GBP500m for the secured group
-Liquidity score on an 18 month cycle below 1.25x and a decline in average debt
maturities to below three years