(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based property
developer Greenland Holding Group Company Limited's (Greenland;
BBB-/Stable)
USD2bn medium-term note programme a rating of 'BBB-'. The notes
under the
programme will be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary
Greenland Hong Kong
Holdings Limited (Greenland HK). Greenland has granted a
keepwell deed and a
deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that
Greenland HK has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its debt obligations.
The rating is assigned to the programme and not to the notes
issued under the
programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the
programme will be
assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the
programme will be the same as that of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large and Diversified Homebuilder: Greenland is one of the top
three
homebuilders in China, with a nationwide presence. It achieved
contracted sales
of CNY162.5bn (USD26.2bn) in 2013. Its size provides significant
cost benefits,
while its geographic diversification mitigates risks from
volatility in local
markets. The company had CNY60bn of contracted sales in
January-May 2014, while
maintaining sufficient liquidity for its operations.
Small Exposure to Non-Property Business: Greenland also has
non-property related
businesses that are focused on energy trading and coal mining,
which accounted
for around 56% of its 2013 revenue. However, non-property
subsidiaries accounted
for only 16.9% of its total net debt plus minority interest and
8.4% of EBITDA.
The non-property businesses have limited impact on Greenland's
overall credit
profile. In addition, the management has said the company does
not plan to
invest further in the non-property segment. Therefore, Fitch
focuses only on the
property segment in its ratio analysis.
High Asset Turnover: Like other large homebuilders in China,
including China
Vanke Co., Ltd ( BBB+/Stable) and Poly Real Estate Group Company
Limited
(BBB+/Stable), Greenland's business model is to make its newly
acquired land
bank available for sale rapidly to reduce inventory holding
costs and risks.
Greenland's contracted sales/total inventory in 2013 was 62%, at
the higher end
of the range among peers. However, because of its higher
leverage reflected by
net debt/adjusted inventory of 46% at end-2013, its contracted
sales/total debt
was 1.6x, in line with the other large nationwide homebuilders.
Lower Margins: Greenland's estimated EBITDA margin attributable
to the property
segment decreased further to below 15% in 2013. It was one of
the lowest margins
in the sector, despite Greenland's bigger exposure to the more
profitable
non-residential segments. While this was a result of its focus
on lower priced
housing, the low margin has largely offset the benefits from the
expansion of
its business scale, which was seen in the 55% rise in contracted
sales in 2013.
However, lower cost housing may be more resilient in a downturn,
especially
because Greenland does not focus on lower-tier cities, unlike
other low average
selling price developers like Evergrande Real Estate Group
Limited (BB/Stable).
Bigger Exposure to Non-Residential Development: Over 40% of
Greenland's 2013
contracted sales were from non-residential properties, primarily
office and
retail. This ratio is significantly higher than Vanke's and
Poly's, which
generate less than 15% of their contracted sales from the
commercial sector.
Fitch believes that residential sales in China are likely to be
less affected by
market cyclicality compared with commercial sales due to the
greater focus on
the end-user market. However, a high portion of Greenland's
office sales is from
projects in prime locations, mitigating these risks.
State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Status: Greenland is majority-owned
by Shanghai's
local government. Due to its SOE linkage, it has access to
government-led
strategic projects and strong access to domestic bank funding.
This is
illustrated by its cheaper funding costs compared with its peers
and its
landmark buildings in major cities.
While the Shanghai government has directly supported Greenland
with different
resources including coordination of its plan for onshore
listing, Fitch believes
that this is not sufficient to warrant an explicit uplift of the
rating from the
standalone 'BBB-' level. Fitch may consider providing a
one-notch uplift due to
linkages with the Shanghai government in the event Greenland's
standalone rating
is downgraded below 'BBB-'. The negative rating guidelines
listed below apply
only to the standalone rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory falling below 30% on a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin higher than 25% on a sustained basis
- Contracted sales/total debt over 1.75x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 50% on a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin lower than 18% on a sustained basis
- Contracted sales/total debt below 1.5x on sustained basis
- Further leverage in non-property business
- Material rise in non-residential unsold inventory
The ratios in the guidelines apply only to the property segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
