(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Halyk
Bank of
Kazakhstan's upcoming KZT100bn senior unsecured local bond an
expected Long-term
rating at 'BB(EXP)'. The bank's other ratings are unaffected by
the rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond is rated at the same level as Halyk's 'BB' Long-term
local-currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), as it will rank equally with the
claims of other
senior unsecured creditors, save the claims of retail
depositors.
The notes will be issued by the bank under its KZT200bn local
bond programme.
The Series 7 issue will carry a coupon rate at 7.5%, payable
semi-annually; it
is expected to have a maturity 10 years.
Retail depositors accounted for about 40% of Halyk's liabilities
at end-3Q14
according to local accounting standards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to Halyk's Long-term local currency IDR will be
reflected in the bond's
rating.
Halyk's other ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
Senior unsecured debt rating: 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
