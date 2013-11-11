(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following debt
obligation rating to Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: HCN):
--GBP550 million 4.8% senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The notes mature in November 2028 and were priced at 98.599% of
their face
amount to yield 4.875% or 178 basis points over the benchmark
government
security. The company will use net proceeds from the notes
offering to repay
borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility and for
general
corporate purposes.
Fitch currently rates the company as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--$2.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--$743 million senior unsecured term loans 'BBB';
--$5.8 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--$275 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB';
--$1 billion preferred stock 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect HCN's broad healthcare real estate platform,
which generates
largely predictable cash flow predominantly from private pay
sources in markets
with strong demographics. The company has projected fixed charge
coverage and
leverage that are appropriate for a 'BBB' rated healthcare REIT.
HCN also has
good access to capital and a solid liquidity position, including
contingent
liquidity from unencumbered assets, and a strong management
team. Credit
concerns center on operational volatility associated with the
company's REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007
(RIDEA)-related
investments and modest operator concentration.
Predictable Cash Flow
Limited lease rollover risk and structural protections embedded
in HCN's
management agreements underpin portfolio cash flow stability.
HCN's lease
expiration schedule is well-laddered with only 10.7% of leases
expiring through
2017 (excluding the seniors housing operating portfolio). In
addition, master
leases and/or cross-collateralization arrangements with seniors
housing and
healthcare facility operators minimize operators' ability to
selectively renew
management agreements for higher performance assets.
Approximately 80% of the
portfolio is in the top 31 metropolitan statistical areas or on
the East or West
coasts, based on data from the National Investment Center for
the Seniors
Housing & Care Industry.
Strong Same-Store Growth
Same-store net operating income (NOI) growth has been solid in
the range of
3.5%-5% on a quarterly basis since 4Q'10. Growth was 3.7% in
3Q'13, led by the
seniors housing operating portfolio at 9.4%, which represents
33.1% of NOI as of
3Q'13. This contribution has increased from 17.7% at 2Q'12
following the close
of the Sunrise acquisition earlier this year.
Appropriate Credit Metrics for 'BBB'
Fixed-charge coverage for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended
Sept. 30, 2013 was
2.8x, which is appropriate for the rating, compared with 2.6x in
2012 and 2.3x
in 2011. Fitch projects that coverage will improve marginally
over the next
12-to-24 months, driven by projected mid-single-digit same-store
performance for
the seniors housing operating portfolio and low-single-digit
average growth for
the rest of the portfolio, coupled with incremental cash flow
from new
investments. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch,
coverage could
decline below 2.5x, which is more commensurate with a 'BBB-'
rating for a
healthcare REIT. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rent adjustments
divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock
dividends.
Net debt-to-TTM recurring operating EBITDA was 6.9x as of Sept.
30, 2013.
However, leverage based on annualized 3Q'13 EBITDA (primarily
incorporating the
final phase of HCN's Sunrise investment) was 6.2x, which is
appropriate for the
'BBB' rating. In a more adverse case than currently anticipated
by Fitch,
leverage could approach 7.0x, which is more appropriate for a
'BBB-' rating for
a healthcare REIT.
Strong Access to Capital and Adequate Liquidity
HCN has raised approximately $3.6 billion year-to-date including
unsecured
bonds, unsecured term loans and follow-on common equity. The
company also
upsized its credit facility while increasing the term and
lowering the LIBOR
spread to 117.5 basis points (bps) from 135 bps. HCN's liquidity
position pro
forma for recent capital transactions and the closing of the
Sunrise acquisition
is adequate, with total sources of liquidity covering uses by
1.3x for the
period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015. Liquidity coverage would
improve to 2.0x
if 80% of secured debt is refinanced.
HCN also benefits from a staggered debt maturity schedule. The
company has only
14.4% of total debt maturing through 2015 and no more than 13%
of total debt
maturing in any given year through 2017. HCN also has good
contingent liquidity.
Unencumbered assets (unencumbered annualized 3Q'13 NOI divided
by a stressed 9%
cap rate) to pro forma unsecured debt is 2.1x, which is
appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
Increasing RIDEA Exposure
The portfolio exhibits the potential for increased cash flow
volatility from
recent investments in RIDEA operating partnerships. RIDEA NOI
has increased to
33.1% of total annualized 3Q'13 NOI from 17.7% at 2Q'12. Fitch
views the
increase as a moderate credit concern, as increased cash flow
volatility is
partially mitigated by the quality of the assets and the
favorable near- to
medium-term fundamental outlook for seniors housing.
Modest Reimbursement Risk
Approximately 82% of HCN's portfolio NOI is derived from private
pay sources, a
credit positive. As a result, Fitch does not expect that rules
by the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for fiscal year 2014
will have a
material negative impact on the company's portfolio. Prospective
payment system
(PPS) payment growth rates for Medicare in skilled nursing
facilities are 1.3%
for FY2014 following 1.8% in FY2013 and for long-term acute care
hospitals are
1.3% for FY2014 following 1.7% in FY2013. In addition,
sequestration that was
effective April 1, 2013 lowered Medicare reimbursements by 2%
per the Budget
Control Act of 2011, but this should only modestly impact
EBITDARM coverage in
the company's skilled nursing portfolio in the near term.
Moderate Tenant Concentration
As of Sept. 30, 2013, Sunrise Senior Living was the largest
tenant, representing
18.2% of invested capital, with the three largest tenants
representing 35.6%,
evidence of moderate tenant concentration. However, this is
mitigated by the
solid performance of these tenants, which operate in
well-diversified,
attractive high-barrier-to-entry markets, and with
cross-collateralized lease
structures.
Strong Management Team
HCN's management team has successfully managed the rapid growth
of the company
while maintaining solid credit metrics and portfolio
performance. The company
has demonstrated a commitment to pre-funding acquisitions in a
leverage-neutral
manner for the benefit of unsecured bondholders.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook centers on HCN's normalized credit metrics
that are
appropriate for the rating coupled with strong liquidity and
access to capital.
In addition, Fitch expects healthcare real estate to continue to
benefit from
positive demographic trends over the near to medium-term.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB' IDR. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (TTM
coverage at 3Q'13 was 2.8x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x (3Q'13
annualized
leverage was 6.2x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
based on a 9%
capitalization rate sustaining above 3.0x (this metric was 2.1x
as of Sept. 30,
2013).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
sustaining below
2.0x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this
metric was 1.3x as of
Sept. 30, 2013).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
