COLOMBO, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based Hatton
National Bank PLC's (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) issue of unsecured
subordinated
redeemable debentures of up to LKR4bn a final National Long-Term
rating of
'A+(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents which
conform to information previously received. The final rating is
at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 11 April 2013 (see
'Fitch Rates Sri
Lanka's HNB's Subordinated Debt Issue 'A+(lka)(EXP)'' at
www.fitchratings.com).
Rating Action Rationale
The debentures are rated one notch below HNB's National
Long-Term rating of
'AA-(lka)' to reflect their subordinated status. The debentures
have a five-year
tenor with bullet principal repayment at maturity. Coupon
payments are at a
fixed rate, and paid annually, helping the bank to reduce its
exposure to
interest rate risk. The debentures do not contain any deferral
clauses and
therefore Fitch has not assigned any equity credit to this
issue.
HNB is to use the proceeds to fund its projected lending
activities and to
strengthen the bank's regulatory Tier 2 capital base.
Key Rating Drivers
HNB's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise and
satisfactory financial
profile, supported by healthy capitalisation levels, average
asset quality and
healthy profitability compared with domestic peers'. The ratings
are, however,
constrained by the bank's higher non-performing loan (NPL)
concentrations
compared with higher-rated peers, most recently driven by its
exposure to weak
credits in the Maldives. A structurally higher loan/deposit
ratio and a lower
mix of current and savings deposit accounts, compared with
higher-rated peers,
are also rating constraints.
Rating Sensitivities
A material reduction in HNB's NPL concentrations or a strong
commitment to
maintaining Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and impairment reserve
coverage above
higher-rated peers' over the long-term, could lead to a rating
upgrade.
Sustained improvements in its current and-savings account base
(2012: 45% of
deposits) and loans/deposits ratio (2012: 90%) over the
medium-term could also
support a higher rating.
Conversely, a sustained material weakening in HNB's
capitalisation or asset
quality relative to its rated peers could result in a rating
downgrade.
For more details on HNB's ratings and credit profile, please
refer to
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA
Assistant Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka.
Secondary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
HNB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011
and "Assessing
and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5
December 2012, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
