(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Home Credit and
Finance Bank's (HCFB; BB/Stable/bb) "new style" subordinated
debt issue with
write-off features an expected Long-term rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCFB's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch
lower than the
bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb'. This includes (i) zero
notches for
non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these
instruments
should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close
to, the point of
non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss severity. Fitch has
applied a
single-notch differential, rather than two, as these issues will
not be deeply
subordinated, and will actually rank pari passu with "old
style" subordinated
debt in case of a bankruptcy.
The issue will have coupon/principal write-down features, which
in accordance
with recently adopted Russian legislation, will be triggered if:
(i) the bank's
core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii)
bankruptcy
prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank by the
Deposit
Insurance Agency. The latter is possible as soon as a bank
breaches any of its
mandatory capital ratios or is in breach of certain other
liquidity and capital
requirements.
For more details on Fitch's approach on rating subordinated debt
issues of
Russian banks see "Implementation of New Capital Rules in
Russia: Moderately
Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes" dated 19 April
2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR it would
therefore likely be
upgraded or downgraded following similar action on the VR.
The Stable Outlook on HCFB's rating reflects Fitch's view that
strength derived
from its healthy financial metrics reasonably offsets heightened
risks from
rapid growth, increasing loss rates and greater regulatory
scrutiny on the
sector. As a result, a change in VR and hence the issue's rating
in the near
term is not expected by Fitch.
However, HCFB's VR could come under downward pressure if there
is a marked
downturn in the Russian economy or further sustained rapid
growth of retail
lending, resulting in markedly higher consumer indebtedness,
weaker credit
underwriting and, therefore, markedly higher impairment charges
at HCFB.
Conversely, an extended track record of more balanced growth,
sound performance
and successful franchise protection and development could result
in moderate VR
upside over the medium term.
For more information on HCFB see "Home Credit and Finance Bank"
dated 11 April
2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Analyst
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.