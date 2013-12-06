(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Home Trust Company's
(HTC) C$300 million 3.40% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 10, 2018 a rating of
'BBB'. HTC is a federally regulated trust subsidiary of Home Capital Group
(HCG). A full list of al HCG's ratings is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings assigned to the notes are equalized with HTC's long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to any change in HTC's IDR, which is
equalized to that of the parent, HCG. HCG's IDR Outlook remains Negative
following Fitch's affirmation of the ratings on April 4, 2013. The Negative
Outlook stems from HCG's focus on the residential mortgage business, which makes
the company susceptible to potential pressure in a less benign Canadian housing
market. Please refer to the press release 'Fitch Affirms Home Capital's IDRs at
'BBB/F2'; Outlook Remains Negative' dated April 4, 2013, for additional
information.
Home Capital Group, Inc.'s ratings are as follows:
Home Capital Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR: 'BBB';
--Senior debt: 'BBB';
--Viability Rating: 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR: 'F2';
--Support: '5';
--Support Floor: 'NF'.
Home Trust Company
--Long-term IDR: 'BBB';
--Viability Rating: 'bbb';
--Senior debt assigned at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR: 'F2';
--Support: '5';
--Support Floor: 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.