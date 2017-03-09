(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Host
Hotels & Resorts Limited Partnership's (Host) Series G senior
unsecured notes
due April 1, 2024. Host plans to use the net proceeds to repay a
portion of
outstanding revolver borrowings and for general corporate
purposes. Host will
issue the Series G notes under its existing indenture dated May
15, 2015. A full
list of Fitch's ratings for Host follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Host's 'BBB' IDR reflects its demonstrated adherence to, and
Fitch's expectation
of, maintaining leverage within its more conservative 2.5x to
3.0x public
financial policy target adopted following the last downturn.
Sustaining leverage
in this range during lodging industry expansions should allow
Host to keep
leverage during a downturn at a turn or more below similarly
rated REITs with
longer leases and less volatile cash flows. This assumes that
the company's
peak-to-trough EBITDA decline during a downturn is consistent
with its negative
30% to negative 50% historical experience.
It is appropriate for Host to sustain trough leverage below
similarly rated
REITs with less volatile cash flows backed by longer-duration
contractual
leases. This is due to the generally weaker institutional demand
for secured
property-level mortgages for hotels during periods of economic
and capital
markets stress relative to other CRE property type.
The ratings also consider Host's high-quality portfolio of
geographically
diversified upper-tier hotel properties, as well as its large
and liquid
unencumbered asset pool. Fitch views the latter as an important
source of
contingent liquidity that supports the rating. Host's portfolio
is almost
entirely unencumbered.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that Host's
credit profile
will remain appropriate for the 'BBB' rating through economic
cycles. The Stable
Outlook also reflects the quality of Host's portfolio and
unencumbered asset
coverage which provides good downside protection to bondholders.
U.S. Lodging Cycle Peaking
Fitch projects that U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR)
will increase by
1%-2% during 2017, with monthly comparisons possibly turning
negative during the
latter half of the year. We expect 2018 to mark the first full
year of RevPAR
declines, assuming the historical six- to 12-month lag between
occupancy and
RevPAR declines holds.
Fitch sees upside risk to its near-term RevPAR expectations
given the marked
rise in market sentiment towards accelerating private
non-residential investment
spending. However, a meaningful acceleration in economic growth
will likely
require the Trump administration to execute on its policies with
respect to
infrastructure spending and tax and regulatory reform.
Fitch expects Host's RevPAR to grow moderately below the
industry average during
the year due to its exposure to upper-price-tier hotels and
portfolio weightings
in markets with weaker near-term outlooks, such as New York.
Solid group demand
and recently completed growth capex investments should support
moderate RevPAR
growth during 2017.
Sustained Lower Leverage
Host has reduced its leverage from its down-cycle peak of 5.8x
to 2.4x for the
trailing 12-month (TTM) period ending Dec. 31, 2016. This
leverage level is in
line with Fitch's rating case projections through 2019. The
reduction and Host's
public commitment to sustain leverage in the 2.5x to 3.0x range
are key
considerations incorporated in Fitch's ratings.
Fitch's stress case forecast assumes that peak cyclical leverage
is comfortably
below 4.0x. Fitch defines Host's leverage as debt, net of
readily available cash
divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Fitch's ratings for Host have only limited tolerance for
leverage sustaining
above 4.0x over the rating horizon (typically one-to-two years).
However, the
ratings contemplate a scenario where Host's leverage temporarily
increases above
4.0x in recognition of hotel industry cyclicality and capital
intensity, as well
as the limited ability to retain cash and reduce debt due to its
REIT status.
Under such a scenario, the company's willingness and sense of
urgency to bring
leverage back to the around 3.0x would likely determine whether
Fitch maintains
its ratings and Stable Outlook, along with Fitch's outlook for
leverage to
return to the company's 2.5x-3.0x policy range.
Large and Liquid Unencumbered Portfolio
Host's large unencumbered asset pool provides an excellent
source of contingent
liquidity. Host's unencumbered asset profile has several
attractive features
that should enhance its appeal as collateral. The company's
hotels are
principally located in key "gateway" markets that balance sheet
lenders tend to
favor. Moreover, its hotels are generally aligned with the
strongest brands in
the industry. Finally, Host owns some of the largest and most
valuable hotels in
the U.S., which should allow it to raise a large amount of
secured debt capital
quickly, if needed.
Fitch calculates the company's unencumbered assets-to-net
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
ratio at 2.7x as of Dec. 1, 2016. Fitch reflects the cyclicality
of Host's cash
flows in its UA/UD analysis by haircutting its TTM unencumbered
EBITDA by 20%
and applying a stressed 8x multiple to calculate unencumbered
asset value.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage
Fitch's rating case projections anticipate that Host's
fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) ratio will improve to the 7.0x to 8.0x range over the
rating horizon.
Strong property-level EBITDA growth, lower leverage and the
refinancing of
higher-cost debt support these expectations. Fitch defines FCC
as recurring
operating EBITDA less renewal and replacement capital
expenditures, divided by
cash interest expense and capitalized interest.
Diversified Portfolio
Host maintains a high-quality, geographically diversified
portfolio of 90
consolidated luxury and upper upscale hotel properties across
the U.S. and seven
international hotels located in Australia, Brazil, Canada, and
Mexico. The
company's portfolio provides significant financial flexibility
and
geographically diverse cash flows, which Fitch views positively.
Heightened Event Risk Potential
Fitch's ratings for Host do not contemplate a deviation from the
company's
current financial policies. However, we recognize the heightened
possibility for
"event risk" in the form of a change in financial policy given
the weak absolute
and relative performance of the company's shares and concerns
expressed by some
market participants that the company's low leverage strategy is
suboptimal.
Share Repurchases
Fitch's ratings for Host have some tolerance for share
repurchases, provided the
company executes its program within its stated financial
policies, primarily
sustaining leverage below 3.0x. Nevertheless, Fitch views share
repurchases as a
credit negative that, all else equal, favor equity holders over
bondholders.
The company's board authorized a new $500 million share
repurchase program in
February 2017 after its prior program expired at 2016 year-end.
Host repurchased
approximately 23 million shares for $394 million under its prior
authorization.
Cyclicality Drives Earnings Volatility
The cyclical nature of the hotel industry is Fitch's primary
credit concern.
Hotels re-price their inventory daily and, therefore, have the
shortest lease
terms and least stable cash flows of any commercial property
type. Economic
cycles, as well as exogenous events (i.e. acts of terrorism),
have historically
caused material declines in revenues and profitability for
hotels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-U.S. lodging industry RevPAR grows 1%-2% in 2017 before turning
negative in
2018; upper-price-tier hotels deliver moderately below-average
RevPAR growth;
--Fitch expects Host's RevPAR to grow 1% in 2017, based on
expectations for
continued healthy group demand trends and a moderate benefit
from its recently
renovated hotels. Fitch has assumed a 2.5% RevPAR decline for
Host during 2018;
--Host's EBITDA margins are flat through 2017 and contract
slightly in 2018,
excluding non-routine items;
--Fitch expects annual maintenance capital expenditures of $300
million through
the forecast horizon.
--Excluding the announced acquisition of the W Hollywood and the
Don Cesar
hotels and sale of the JW Marriott Desert Springs, no further
acquisitions or
dispositions during the forecast period;
--Fitch has assumed no share repurchases in 2017-2019 as the
pace of
dispositions slow; the company has publicly stated that it will
not leverage up
beyond its policy targets to repurchase stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Host adopting a publicly stated leverage target below its
current 2.5x to 3.0x
policy could lead to positive momentum. Fitch believes this is
unlikely given
the company's growth strategy and historical financial policies.
--Host revising its policy leverage target above 3.0x could have
negative rating
implications. The ratings have limited tolerance for Host's
leverage temporarily
increasing to the mid-3.0x range for a strategic acquisition
and, to a lesser
extent, for share repurchases. This assumes we see a path for
Host's leverage to
return to its 2.5x-3.0x policy range within approximately one
year (strategic
acquisition) to six months (share repurchases) and that Fitch
has a stable or
positive lodging industry outlook.
--Fitch's expectation for leverage to sustain above 4.0x over
the rating horizon
due to a cyclical lodging industry downturn could also lead to a
downgrade in
the ratings and/or Outlook. Fitch has little or no tolerance for
Host's leverage
exceeding 6.0x during a cyclical downturn at the 'BBB' rating
level.
--A U.S. lodging industry downturn more severe than Fitch's
stress case scenario
could also cause a negative rating action. Fitch's stress case
contemplates
industrywide RevPAR declines of 13%-15%, which is conservative,
but less severe
than the 20% declines in 2008-2009.
LIQUIDITY
Host has a strong liquidity position that is underpinned by its
committed
revolving credit facility and retained cash flows from
operations. The company
has a coverage ratio of 1.4x, including estimated retained cash
flows from
operations and no refinancing of maturing debt, and 2.0x
assuming 80% of secured
debt is refinanced at maturity.
Fitch expects the company to exercise its option to extend
maturity of its $500
million term loan due 2017 and its $1 billion revolving facility
due 2018 to
2019, which would result in a coverage ratio of 2.9x, including
estimated
retained cash flows from operations and no refinancing of
maturing debt, and
3.2x assuming 80% of secured debt is refinanced at maturity.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Host as follows:
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'.
Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212 908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212 908-9113
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212 908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 22, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
