(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB(EXP)' rating to
Humana Inc.'s (HUM) planned issuance of senior notes of various
maturities. The
ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on HUM's currently
outstanding senior
notes.
Fitch anticipates HUM using proceeds from the planned issue to
redeem $500
million of 6.45% senior notes due June 1, 2016 or for general
corporate
purposes, which Fitch believes may include share repurchases. On
Sept. 16, HUM
announced that its board had approved a new $2 billion share
repurchase plan.
Prior to today, Fitch's most recent rating action on HUM was on
Aug. 14, 2014
when it affirmed the 'BBB' ratings on the company's senior notes
and the 'A'
Insurer Financial Strength ratings on certain HUM subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the planned issuance and planned use of proceeds,
to increase
HUM's financial leverage ratio to 25-30% from 21% at June 30,
2014. Under this
scenario HUM's ratio of debt-to-annualized EBITDA is likely to
be 1.3x-1.5x
compared with 0.8x at June 30, 2014. Fitch considers these
post-planned issue
financial leverage metrics consistent with those expected at
HUM's current
ratings levels.
Fitch projects HUM's operating-EBITDA-based interest coverage
ratio at
approximately 15x a decline from 2013's 17.6x but strongly
supportive of HUM's
ratings. In recent years HUM's financial performance has been
strong relative to
Fitch's 'A' category guidelines. In the first half of 2014 HUM
generated $24
billion of revenues and $1.6 billion of EBITDA. The company's
1H'14 ratios of
EBITDA-to-revenues and annualized net return on average capital
were 6.7X and
11.8% respectively and from 2011-2013 these ratios averaged 6.4%
and 12.9%.
In addition to the financial metrics cited above, other key
factors impacting
HUM's ratings are Fitch's views on the credit-quality of the
Medicare market and
HUM's position within the Medicare market. Fitch believes that
it will be
difficult for HUM to generate sustained EBITDA-based margins and
capital
stability required to support IFS ratings higher than 'A' and
senior debt
ratings higher than 'BBB' due to the U.S. Government's ability
to set
reimbursement rates and influence conditions in the Medicare
market.
Fitch views HUM as maintaining 'medium' sized market position
and size/scale
characteristics. Under Fitch's health insurance rating
guidelines, these are
consistent with 'A' category IFS ratings. HUM maintains a
leading market share
in the Medicare Advantage market. Additionally, HUM has built
integrated
delivery capabilities in geographic regions where the company
maintains
significant membership. Fitch believes that HUM maintains large
membership and
revenue bases that the help the company generate significant
amounts of EBITDA
and capital and benefit from economies of scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of HUM's
ratings are:
--Over the longer term, an improved outlook for Medicare
Advantage funding;
--Reduced near-term uncertainty surrounding the impact on HUM's
margins of the
Affordable Care Act's (ACA) minimum medical benefit ratio and
industry-wide fees
designed to fund portions of the ACA;
--A reduction in HUM's targeted debt-to-capital ratio to 20% and
increase in the
company's organization-wide NAIC RBC to 350%;
--Financial metrics, especially interest coverage and
EBITDA/revenue margin
ratios that approximate current levels.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of the
ratings are:
--Over the longer-term, a deterioration in the outlook for
Medicare Advantage
funding;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage and EBITDA/revenue ratios below
7x and 5%,
respectively;
--Debt-to-annualized (prior four quarters) EBITDA ratios above
1.5x;
--HUM increasing its targeted or reported financial leverage
ratio above 30% or
reducing its organization-wide NAIC RBC ratio target below 200%;
--Acquisitions that Fitch views as aggressively financed or
containing an
excessive amount of integration risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
