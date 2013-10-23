(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial Bank of Korea's (IBK) proposed long-term
senior unsecured euro-denominated notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. IBK is expected to
issue EUR500m of five-year notes, though this is subject to change depending on the market
situation.
The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD8bn Global Medium Term
Note Programme, last updated on 29 March 2013 at the Singapore Exchange
Securities Trading Limited. The proceeds from the issue will be used for the
bank's general purposes, including rolling over and/or repaying maturing foreign
currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as IBK's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with
South Korea's sovereign rating to reflect the de facto solvency guarantee.
According to Article 43 of the Industrial Bank of Korea Act, the government is
responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's
reserves. IBK is 72.3%-owned by the state (68.84% directly, 1.91% through Korea
Finance Corporation (AA-/Stable), and 1.55% through Export-Import Bank of Korea
(AA-/Stable)).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of IBK would be directly affected by a change to South Korea's
sovereign ratings or a major change in IBK's relationship with the government
(for example, a change to the solvency guarantee under the IBK Act). Fitch does
not expect any significant change to either in the foreseeable future.
IBK is one of South Korea's policy banks. Its mandate is to provide credit to
SMEs, and it focuses on small but viable manufacturing companies. Korea's
government announced a stop to the privatisation of IBK in late August 2013,
affirming IBK's importance in supplying funds to SMEs, especially when the
system is under stress. That said, the government wants to reduce its stake in
IBK to fund its spending plans, especially in improving social welfare.