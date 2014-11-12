(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Investitionsbank
Schleswig-Holstein's (IB.SH) proposed EUR500m senior unsecured
debt issue an
expected Long-term rating of 'AAA(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as IB.SH's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR; AAA/Stable), which in turn is equalised with the ratings
of the State of
Schleswig-Holstein (State of SH; AAA/Stable). The State of SH
provides IB.SH
with a funding guarantee, a statutory guarantor liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) covering all IB.SH's obligations, and an
institutional
liability (Anstaltslast), whereby SH is committed to
safeguarding the economic
basis of IB.SH and ensuring that its operations can continue in
the event of
financial difficulty. These guarantees are outlined in IB.SH's
governing law
(Investitionsbankgesetz).
The State of SH's creditworthiness is underpinned by the
strength of the German
solidarity system, which links its creditworthiness to that of
the Federal
Republic of Germany (see "Institutional Framework for German
Subnationals",
dated 28 April 2008 at www.fitchratings.com).
IB.SH's ratings also reflect the role that the bank fulfils for
the State of SH.
IB.SH's mandate to provide promotional and development funding
is outlined in
the Investitionsbankgesetz and its statutes. IB.SH provides
funding for
economic, social, municipal, infrastructure, environmental
activities and
affordable and energy-efficient real estate lending in the State
of SH. In
addition, IB.SH takes on special tasks requested by the State of
SH, for
example, the management and distribution of European development
funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The expected rating of the notes is sensitive to a change in
IB.SH's Long-term
IDR.
The bank's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around owner's
support, specifically a downgrade of Germany or the State of SH,
or a change in
the terms of the State guarantees. Fitch does not consider any
of these
scenarios likely in the foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
