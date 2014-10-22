(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL; AAA(tha)/Stable) THB4.3bn three-year guaranteed bonds final National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. The bonds are guaranteed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable). The rating action follows the completion of the bond issue as well as the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based entirely on an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by ICBCT. The bank's National Ratings are underpinned by Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of extraordinary support, if required, from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable), its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the guaranteed bond would be affected by any negative ratings action at ICBCT. For example, this could be caused by a change in ICBC's ability to support ICBCT, which could be evidenced by a ratings downgrade at ICBC, or by a shift in ICBC's propensity to support ICBCT, which could arise from a significant reduction in the parent's shareholding. However, Fitch believes that these scenarios are unlikely to occur in the near term. ICBCT's National Long-Term Rating is the highest on the national scale and hence no upside is possible. An upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, while ICBC's ratings remain unchanged, may result in a downgrade of ICBCT's National Ratings. For further information, please refer to the rating action commentary titled "Fitch Rates ICBC (Thai) Leasing's Guaranteed Bonds 'AAA(tha)(EXP)'", dated 12 September 2014 and "Fitch Confirms ICBCTL's Upsized Guaranteed Bonds at 'AAA(tha)(EXP)", dated 25 September 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.