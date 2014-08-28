(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Macao-based Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited's (ICBC Macau; A/Stable) proposed 10-year subordinated notes an expected 'A-(EXP)' rating. ICBC Macau's direct, subordinated and unsecured notes will be denominated in US dollars. ICBC Macau expects the issue to be up to benchmark size, and it will use the proceeds to fund business growth. The notes, which do not have a non-viability clause, will be callable by ICBC Macau after five years. The notes will qualify as supplementary capital upon approval from the Monetary Authority of Macao. The notes do not qualify as capital for the bank's Chinese parent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable), on a consolidated basis. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS In accordance with Fitch's rating criteria, the notes are rated one notch below ICBC Macau's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' to reflect higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments due to their subordination. ICBC Macau's IDRs are equalised with ICBC, reflecting Fitch's view there is an extremely high probability that support from the Chinese government to ICBC would flow through to ICBC Macau, given its core importance to ICBC. The use of ICBC Macau's support-driven IDR as the anchor rating reflects the agency's view that support from the Chinese authorities, the majority owner of ICBC, would be made available to the note if needed. Fitch believes the risk of non-performance of the notes is adequately reflected in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is required as the notes provide gone-concern loss-absorption. The notes also do not have triggers that would result in coupon deferral. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. ICBC Macau's total regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was 14.3% at end-2013. The new issue will enable the bank to maintain brisk asset growth (2013: 20% yoy) and stable CAR after absorbing a fall in supplementary capital instruments due to regulatory phase-out for the remaining of non-perpetual subordinated notes in June 2014 (which reduced CAR by 0.4pp in 2014 based on end-2013 risk-weighted assets). ICBC Macau's outstanding subordinated securities are a HKD583m perpetual instrument (USD equivalent 75m; 0.8% of risk-weighted assets at end-2013) and HKD900m (USD equivalent 116m; 1.2%) of instruments with options to be called by ICBC Macau in December 2023. The existing subordinated notes are fully subscribed by ICBC. There is no junior non-equity capital than these subordinated securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ICBC Macau's IDR would impact the issue's rating. The IDR is sensitive to any changes to its parent's ratings or its propensity or ability to extend extraordinary support in a timely manner. The other ratings of ICBC Macau are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1' Support Rating: '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Chikako Horiuchi Director +852 2263 9924 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ivan Lin, CFA Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +612 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 