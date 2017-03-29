(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBCIL
Finance Co. Ltd.'s
(A/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes
an expected
'A(EXP)' rating. ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive
treasury platform for
the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Financial Leasing Co.
Ltd. (ICBC
Leasing).
The notes will be issued under ICBCIL Finance's existing
medium-term note (MTN)
programme and will have the benefit of a keepwell deed and deed
of asset
purchase undertaking provided by ICBC Leasing. ICBCIL Finance's
USD10 billion
MTN programme was first rated by Fitch on 7 October 2015 and
subsequently
affirmed on 23 February 2017. The size of the programme was
increased to USD10
billion on 28 March 2017 from USD5 billion to support the
company's asset
expansion.
The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the
proceeds of the
proposed notes will be used to fund the acquisition of assets in
the ordinary
course of trading and other general corporate purposes. The
maturity structure
will be finalised upon settlement. The final ratings on the
proposed notes are
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
ICBC Leasing is the wholly owned leasing arm of Industrial and
Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC; A/Stable). The company provides aviation,
shipping, and
equipment leasing services and is the largest lessor in China
with total
domestic assets of CNY164 billion as of end-2016. ICBC is the
largest of China's
state-owned commercial banks and the largest bank in the world
by assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes issued by ICBCIL Finance primarily
reflects our
assessment of an extremely high probability of support from ICBC
Leasing to
ICBCIL Finance. Although ICBCIL Finance is owned by ICBC and not
by ICBC
Leasing, it is highly integrated into ICBC Leasing's operations
and ICBC has
authorised and mandated ICBC Leasing to exercise full managerial
and operational
control over ICBCIL Finance.
The keepwell deed commits ICBC Leasing to ensure that the issuer
maintains
sufficient levels of equity and liquidity to service its
obligations to offshore
bondholders at all times. Under the deed of asset purchase
undertaking, upon the
occurrence of a triggering event, ICBC Leasing is required to
purchase ICBCIL
Finance's assets at a price high enough to meet any outstanding
debt obligations
under the note issuance. The triggering event refers to the
situation in which
ICBCIL Finance does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its
payment
obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset purchase
undertaking
serves as an important mechanism to allow ICBC Leasing to
provide
foreign-currency liquidity to ICBCIL Finance in a timely manner.
ICBC Leasing does not require approval from the State
Administration of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign-currency transfers because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of ICBC Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties in enforcing the keepwell
deed and deed of
asset purchase undertaking, which is not as strong as a
guarantee. Nevertheless,
the agreements at the parent level suggest a very strong
propensity for ICBC
Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings on the notes issued under the programme
will be directly
correlated to any material change in the willingness or ability
of ICBC Leasing
to support ICBCIL Finance, if required. Likewise, any material
change in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support ICBC and ICBC
Leasing in a full and timely manner would affect the ratings on
the issuer and
its notes. Should the keepwell deed and deed of asset purchase
undertaking no
longer be effective, then the rating on the programme could be
downgraded.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Katie Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Shirley Hsu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 February 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria --
Effective 4/28/2015 to
7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
AVAILABLE
