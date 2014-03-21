(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based IDBI
Bank Ltd's (IDBI Bank; BBB-/Stable) USD300m senior unsecured
notes due September
2019 a final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue and the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is the
same as the expected rating assigned on 19 March 2014.
The notes, issued by the bank's Dubai branch, will be listed on
the Singapore
exchange.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because they will constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of IDBI Bank. The
securities will rank
pari passu among themselves and with all other unsecured
obligations (other than
subordinated obligations) of the bank.
IDBI Bank's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-',
which is higher
than its Viability Rating of 'bb', and reflects Fitch's
expectation that the
government of India would continue to have a high propensity to
extend support
to the bank, should there be a need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in IDBI Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating. A
change in the IDR would be sensitive to a reassessment of the
likelihood of
support or a change in the sovereign rating.
IDBI Bank's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'bb'
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
USD5bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
SGD250m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
CNY650m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
CHF110m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
USD1.35bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
For more details on IDBI Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Takes
Rating Action on Indian Banks", dated 23 September 2013 and
"Fitch Rates IDBI
Bank's MTN Programme and Senior Debt 'BBB-'", dated 16 December
2013, available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
