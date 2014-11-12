(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL; B+/Stable) USD175m
10.25% senior notes
due on 12 November 2019 a final rating of 'B+' and Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'. The
final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information already
received, and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 29
October 2014.
The senior notes were issued by Jersey-based Century Limited, a
wholly owned
subsidiary of IBREL, and they will be unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed
by IBREL and its key subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari
passu with IBREL's
and the other guarantors' existing and future senior unsecured
indebtedness. The
notes are therefore rated at the same level as IBREL's rating of
'B+'.
Fitch has taken a consolidated view of IBREL because of the
strategic and
operational linkages among its operating subsidiaries. Only
IBREL's key
subsidiaries have extended guarantees to the proposed notes. If
the operations
of any non-guarantor restricted subsidiaries improve to account
for 5% or more
of IBREL's consolidated EBITDA, they will be required to extend
guarantees to
the notes in the future. In addition, Fitch expects that, if
required, IBREL
would be able to access cash or assets of the non-guarantor
restricted
subsidiaries, which have minimal debt. There are also
cross-default provisions
covering debt of over USD15m for the non-guarantor restricted
subsidiaries.
The proceeds of the notes will be used to repay prior financing
obtained to fund
IBREL's London property purchase.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Projects: IBREL has projects across India, with
significant presence
in the key metropolitan areas of Mumbai, Delhi (NCR) and
Chennai. The
residential projects also cover various categories from
middle-income to luxury.
The diversity mitigates risks arising from volatility in a
particular category
or location.
Diversified, Low-Cost Land Bank: IBREL has a land bank of about
7 million square
metres, which is sufficient to support project development over
the next six to
seven years based on current plans. The diversity and low cost
of IBREL's land
holdings are likely to support its project growth and its sound
profitability.
IBREL's EBITDA margin in the year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14) was
31.2%.
High Debt Levels: IBREL's debt has increased during FY15
following a largely
debt-funded acquisition of property in London for INR16.2bn.
Fitch expects the
company's debt levels to peak in FY15 and remain high during the
next two years.
Fitch expects the leverage, as measured by the net debt/
adjusted inventory, to
remain around 40%-50% as the company is likely to replenish its
land bank. The
agency expects the company's contracted sales to gross debt to
weaken to around
0.6x in FY15 (FY14: 1x) due to the high debt, although this is
likely to improve
to 1x over the next two years.
Strong Long-Term Growth: Fitch expects the Indian real estate
market to expand
strongly in the medium to long term, supported by increasing
demand that is
driven by improving economic growth, limited supply in the key
cities and rising
income levels. The youthful Indian population and increasing
urbanisation are
also likely to support demand. Demand is also likely to increase
due to the
government's aim to provide housing for all by 2020 and its
plans to develop
about 100 cities/ townships.
Cyclical Sector: The real estate business is inherently cyclical
and is highly
sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. Thus any weakening of
macroeconomic
factors may impact demand. These risks are mitigated over the
near to medium
term by expectations of improving GDP growth in India.
Regulatory Risks: The real estate business in India is largely
regulated by the
local authorities with some approvals from the state or central
government
required in some instances. Any delay in approvals or change in
regulations may
impact the development of IBREL's projects.
London Property Introduces FX Risk: IBREL's US dollar notes will
expose the
company to foreign exchange risks because the majority of its
earnings are
currently in the Indian rupee and it will start to develop the
London property
only after FY17. This is partly mitigated by current lease
rentals at the London
property, which are sufficient to meet part of the interest cost
on debt that
IBREL took to finance the acquisition. The foray into London
also exposes IBREL
to risks associated with development of the site, such as
obtaining planning
permission and fluctuations in material costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Fall in EBITDA margin to below 25%
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory exceeding 50%
- Contracted sales/ gross debt of below 1x.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Successful development of properties in London
- Diversification of projects with no single project accounting
for more than
10% of total sales
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 28256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"Recovery Ratings and
Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers", dated 20
November 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
