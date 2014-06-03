(Repeat for additional subscirbers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to the
following Indiana Finance Authority (IFA) bonds on behalf of Citizens Authority
(CWA):
--$237 million first-lien wastewater utility revenue bonds, series 2014A (CWA
Authority Project).
The series 2014A bonds are expected to sell via negotiation during the week of
June 9, 2014. Bond proceeds will be used by CWA to fund capital improvements to
the system. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to repay a draw made on
a line of credit (for capital projects), to fund a debt service reserve and pay
costs of issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The Indiana Finance Authority's (IFA) series 2014A first-lien bonds are secured
by Citizen's Authority (CWA) series 2014A first-lien wastewater revenue bonds,
which are senior lien obligations of the wastewater system (the system), payable
from a senior lien on system net revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS: CWA's approximately $1.1 billion capital
program is driven by regulatory requirements and relies on significant annual
debt issuance over the next five years. As a result, debt will continue to
increase well above already high levels.
SOUND FINANCIAL COVERAGE: The system generates solid coverage of all debt
service, consistent with Fitch's 'A' category median for utility credits.
STABLE REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED: The regulatory oversight by the Indiana
Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) creates a level of uncertainty for the
CWA's financial profile. However, recent legislation and an expedited filing
process for certain petitions, including rate adjustments, should bring
stability to the regulatory environment.
LIMITED RATE AFFORDABILITY: Continued above-average rate increases will result
in rate pressure, with the average monthly wastewater utility bill currently at
Fitch's affordability threshold of 1% of median household income (MHI). However,
user charges are currently comparable to other large systems near the region.
FAVORABLE SERVICE TERITORY: The city of Indianapolis (the city) has a large and
well-diversified economy. The consistent steady gains in employment bolster the
system's ratepayer base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
MEETING PROJECTIONS; RATE HIKES ESSENTIAL: The 'A' rating reflects Fitch's
expectation that the system will meet projected operating results and debt
service coverage levels.
Management's ability to achieve timely implementation of rate hikes to sustain
solid financial margins and required capital funding is key to rating stability.
ESCALATION IN CAPITAL NEEDS: Fitch expects debt levels to stabilize following
completion of the sizeable current capital program. Increases to the current
size and scope of the capital program would be viewed negatively.
CREDIT PROFILE
CWA acquired the system on Aug. 26, 2011, assuming most assets and certain
liabilities of the city's sanitary district. The system is largely a retail
provider of sanitary sewer service to nearly the entire consolidated city
(Indianapolis-Marion County). The system has approximately 225,000 customer
accounts, including seven wholesale customers.
SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL NEEDS DRIVEN BY CONSENT DECREE
The current five-year CIP covers fiscal 2014-2018 and totals approximately $1.1
billion. The system's substantial capital costs are driven by a consent decree
(CD) requiring CWA to implement a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)-Long-Term
Control Plan (LTCP) by 2025. CSO project costs included in the CIP total
approximately $670 million during the next five years and account for roughly
63% of plan spending.
The necessary CSO-LTCP projects include the construction of several deep
underground tunnels and storage facilities designed to capture 95%-97% of wet
weather CSO and result in no more than two to four overflow events per typical
year. Prior to the acquisition, the city had a history of proactively
implementing a CSO-LTCP. Upon assuming the city's obligation under the CD, CWA
has continued to aggressively implement the LTCP, which Fitch views positively.
CWA is currently in full compliance with the CD, according to the most recent
six-month status report, dated April 11, 2014. Other projects in the current CIP
include general system improvements and expansions (27% of spending) and septic
tank elimination efforts (10% of spending).
Approximately 84% of the current CIP is expected to be funded with bond proceeds
(including series 2014A). The remaining amount will be funded by pay-go. Over
the next four years, CWA plans to annually issue first-lien system bonds ranging
between $149 million-$178 million each year. The significant debt is expected to
be supported by a combination of annual base rate increases, through the
standard IURC filings, and the Environmental Compliance Plan (ECP) recovery
mechanism. The ECP is a new expedited rate-raising process to recover debt
service costs associated with the CD.
The system's debt ratios are very high with debt per customer, after the series
2014A issuance, at $6,252, and debt per capita at $1,503, far exceeding Fitch's
'A' rating category median levels. Debt ratios are expected to continue to
increase in the foreseeable future as CWA plans to fund its significant CIP with
bonds. However, management believes that the level of pay-go will be increased
steadily with the goal of attaining 100% pay-go by the scheduled end of the CD
in 2025. Fitch expects debt levels will remain significant for several years as
principal payout is slow with only 56% of outstanding principal amortizing in 20
years.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE LEVELS
The system's audited financial results are sound, generating 2.5x and 1.91x
senior lien debt service coverage (DSC) for fiscal years 2012 and 2013,
respectively. All-in DSC of 1.85x for fiscal 2012 and 1.48x for fiscal 2013 are
also respectable and consistent with the system's performance prior to the
acquisition. However, liquidity metrics for the system are mixed with over 300
days cash on hand in fiscal 2013 but relatively low free cash-to-depreciation at
57% compared to 'A' rated category medians.
CWA projects significant revenue growth over the next five years resulting from
annual rate increases. Expenditures are expected to remain stable. While there
is significant planned debt issuance over the next five years, management
targets to maintain senior lien DSC above 1.8x. All-in DSC is projected to range
between 1.45x-1.67x. However, the ability of system users to absorb significant
annual rate increases over the next several years will be important to achieving
projected DSC levels.
IMPROVED IURC ENVIRONMENT
The IURC maintains jurisdiction over the approval of rates and charges of the
system. In the past, the IURC's oversight has hindered timely rate increases
for certain other utility systems. However, in 2013, the Indiana Legislature
passed Senate Bill 560, which helps to mitigate the effects of regulatory lag by
requiring that rate cases take no longer than 300 days.
Failure to act within the 300-day time frame will result in 50% of the rate
request becoming effective immediately, subject to refund if the final order
authorizes less than the 50%. The IURC has indicated its desire to finalize all
rate cases within the 300-day requirement.
The IURC formally approved the details and the procedures of the ECP recovery
mechanism on June 14, 2012, which can be applied on CD projects beginning in
2014. This tool is designed to timely recover debt service, debt service reserve
funds, costs of issuance related to CD costs. In addition, in February 2014,
utility systems received the authorization (under Indiana House Bill 1132) to
petition the IURC for adjustments of basic rates for certain capital costs
including wastewater system replacements and upgrades.
While over half of the system's projected rate increase requirements can occur
through the recovery mechanism, thus alleviating some of the risks related to
timely rate increases, system rate affordability remains a concern.
FUTURE PLANNED RATE HIKES MAY LIMIT AFFORDABILITY
Wastewater user charges, based on approximately 7,500 gallons (Fitch's
assumption for U.S. average household consumption), are 1.4% of MHI. This
measure is well above Fitch's affordability threshold of 1% and is expected to
increase to 1.5%, as the wastewater rates are set to rise in October. On a
combined basis, water and wastewater user charges are over 2% of MHI.
Current user charges, based on the single-system's actual average consumption of
approximately 4,500 gallons, are somewhat more affordable at $35.9 per month or
just 1% of MHI. On a combined basis, rates reflecting average water and
wastewater usage total $65.8 and are 1.8% of MHI, approaching Fitch's
affordability threshold.
CWA maintains that its rates are in line with other systems in the region. CWA
plans to increase rates annually either through general rate hikes or the ECP
recovery mechanism. Fitch expects such rate hikes to be sizeable given debt
needs. CWA expects to file its next rate case in early 2015 to have new rates
for fiscal year 2016 and 2017.
LARGE AND DIVERSE SERVICE AREA
The city's economy is well-diversified and serves as the economic engine for the
surrounding area. The city has a large retail sector as well as a significant
manufacturing presence, which includes pharmaceuticals and automotives. The
city's economy also includes health services, life and sciences companies and
other business and professional service companies.
The city's unemployment rate of 6.2% in March 2014 was down from the March 2013
rate of 8.3% and is comparable to the unemployment rate of the state (6.2%) and
the nation (6.8%). MHI levels in the county are 11% and 18% lower than state and
national levels, respectively.