SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based
agricultural processing and trading company REI Agro Ltd's (REI)
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Positive.
The agency has
also assigned the company a senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and
its proposed
guaranteed senior unsecured bond an expected rating of
'B+(EXP)'.
The bonds are proposed to be issued by REI's Dubai-based
subsidiary Ammalay
Commoditiess JLT (Ammalay) and are backed by an unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee by REI. The final rating is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Leading market position: REI's leading market position and
integrated business
model in the basmati rice industry is supported by its
well-known brand and a
strong distribution network in India. The company also has a
presence in the key
export markets of Middle East and has established a distribution
network through
Ammalay to support its branded rice sales.
The company, through its strong sourcing network, procures paddy
from
agricultural markets, matures and processes rice. This
integrated business
model, coupled with its market position, drives strong
profitability in the
branded and export segments.
Moderate liquidity: REI's had cash of INR6.6bn and unutilised
bank lines of
INR7.7bn at end-December 2012. Fitch derives comfort from the
liquid nature of
REI's inventory and historically limited volatility in basmati
prices.
Furthermore, the proposed bond issue is likely to lower the
company's average
cost of debt. As such, the Positive Outlook reflecta an expected
improvement in
REI's financial profile which is likely to result in FFO
interest coverage
improving to over 2x on a sustained basis.
Higher share of trading revenues: REI's overall profitability
has been
decreasing (FY12: 18.5%; FY11: 20.7%) primarily on account of
its increasing
proportion of low margin trading revenues (about 25% of total
revenues in FY12,
FY11 - nil). The company trades in rice and pulses, leveraging
on its sourcing
and distribution network in India. REI has also started trading
in other
agricultural commodities and metals/minerals (coal, iron ore)
through Ammalay.
Fitch expects the increase in trading revenues to continue to
impact the REI's
overall profitability over the medium term. The company's
trading (other than
basmati rice) is, however, largely against orders resulting in
minimum price
risk on account of inventory. During Q3FY13, REI's revenues
grew by 59.3% to
INR28.2bn with EBITDA margins of 16.9% (Q3FY12:19%).
Highly working capital-intensive: The ratings are constrained by
the high
working capital requirement of the company. Basmati requires
maturing of about
18-24 months, resulting in high inventory levels (FY12: 320
days). The high
working capital requirement also led to high funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage and weak FFO interest cover, of 4.8x
of 1.8x,
respectively, in FY12. The high working capital, coupled with
large capex during
FY11 and FY12, has resulted in negative free cash flows (FCF)
during the last
five years. Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in the near
term and to turn
positive by FY15 in the absence of any capex.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO interest cover of 2x or above on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO interest cover remaining below 2x on a sustained basis may
result in
Outlook being revised to Stable
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
