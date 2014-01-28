(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT
Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo) proposed
issuance of up to
IDR1trn bonds a National Rating of â€˜AA-(idn)â€™.
Protelindo, which owns and operates wireless communication
towers, will use the
proceeds to repay its rupiah-denominated bank loans. The bonds
are rated at the
same level as Protelindo's National Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(idn)' as they
constitute direct, unconditional, and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company. The proposed bonds will rank equally with all the
unsecured obligations
of the company.
â€˜AAâ€™ National Ratings denote expectations of very low
default risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the countryâ€™s highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable and Predictable Cash Flows: The rating of Protelindo
reflects its solid
business model with stable and predictable cash flows arising
from long-term
non-cancellable contracts (10-12 years). At end-September 2013,
the company
recorded IDR28.8trn in contracted revenue. The rating also
reflects the
companyâ€™s strong EBITDA margin of 82.6% in 3Q13 and its strong
access to funding
from both local and foreign banks.
Manageable Financial Leverage: At end-September 2013,
Protelindoâ€™s funds flow
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage remained appropriate
for its rating
at 3.5x (2012: 4.2x). This is due to the managementâ€™s
commitment to keep net
debt/quarterly annualised EBITDA at around 3.0x-3.5x and the
companyâ€™s ability
to sustain its high margin by increasing co-locators in its
towers.
Tower Growth Continues: Although Fitch does not expect
Protelindoâ€™s leverage to
go above 4.0x on a sustained basis, the agency also believes
that leverage is
unlikely to fall below 3.0x. This is because the company is
likely to continue
acquiring towers as part of its growth strategy. The company had
9,379 towers at
end-3Q13, up from 8,460 at end-2012. In its forecast, Fitch
assumes an annual
acquisition budget of IDR1trn.
Risk from Tenants: A key rating risk for Protelindo is its
exposure to small
unprofitable Indonesian telcos such as PT Bakrie Telecom (C) and
PT Smartfren
Telecom Tbk (CC(idn)). Taken together, these struggling CDMA
operators accounted
for 15% of Protelindoâ€™s revenue at 3Q13. Based on the
agencyâ€™s analysis,
defaults from these operators could result in leverage rising
above 4.0x, the
threshold above which negative rating action may be considered,
on a sustained
basis.
In addition, Protelindo also derives 36% of its revenue at
end-September 2013
from PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (Hutchison 3 Indonesia), a
subsidiary of Hutchison
Whampoa Limited (HWL, A-/Stable) and a GSM operator that
aggressively competes
in the data segment. However, the overall tenancy risk is
mitigated by the
agencyâ€™s view that telco operators generally consider tower
lease obligations as
senior to debt because of the need to continue providing service
to subscribers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is not expected in the short term as
the company is
unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain
growth.
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include:
- Weakening of HWL's commitment to Hutchison 3 Indonesia leading
to the
latternot honouring its contractual commitments to Protelindo.
- A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to deterioration in FFO-adjusted net
leverage to over 4.0x
on a sustained basis
