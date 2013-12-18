(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart) a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership: The rating reflects Alfamart's leadership in
Indonesia's
small-format modern retail segment - it has about 50% market
share and will have
more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2013. With an extensive
store network and
strategically located distribution centers, the company benefits
from economies
of scale and a strong bargaining position with suppliers. These
provide Alfamart
with a distinctive edge compared with traditional 'mom and pop'
stores - it is
able to provide competitive pricing, attractive product mix and
shopping
convenience.
Extensive Network: Alfamart's extensive distribution network is
an important
bargaining chip with suppliers. About 41% of Alfamart's stores
are located in
densely populated Jakarta and the surrounding areas. The company
is also quickly
expanding to other areas in Java and other islands, such as
Sumatra, Kalimantan
and Sulawesi. Alfamart's deep penetration in residential areas
allows quick and
efficient product distribution, enabling it to enter areas where
it is not
economical for conventional distributors to do so.
Scalable Capex: Although Alfamart will continue with its rapid
growth strategy,
Fitch believes the scalability of its capex and its track record
in executing
high levels of expenditure are important mitigating factors.
Scalability derives
from Alfamart's small-store format and quick turnaround for new
store openings.
In addition, the company will gradually be able to expand its
network with less
capex as it moves to raise the proportion of franchise outlets.
Competitive Landscape: The rating is constrained by negative
free cash flows in
the short to medium term, Alfamart's strategy to rent property
for its stores,
and the dominance of highly fragmented traditional grocery
retailers in
Indonesia. Fitch also considers the competitive operating
environment as an
important constraint because Alfamart has to continuously invest
in new stores
or refurbishments to maintain its market share.
Stable Outlook: In the next 18 months, despite its continued
expansion, Fitch
expects Alfamart to maintain comfortable financial metrics,
characterized by
FFO-net leverage below 3x (2013 forecast: 2.5x) and FFO fixed
charge cover of
above 2.5x (2013 forecast: 2.8x); which underpins the Stable
Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-net leverage at more than 3.5x on a sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover at less than 2.5x on a sustained basis
Positive rating action is not expected over the medium term, due
to Alfamart's
debt-funded capex commitments.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
