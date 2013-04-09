(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned PT Bank
Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk's (BTPN) unsecured senior debt
programme II of
up to IDR4trn a National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(idn)'. BTPN
expects to issue
bonds under the programme within the next two years.
Fitch also has BTPN's proposed issue of up to IDR1trn bonds with
maturity of up
to five years, under BTPN's bond programme II, a National
Long-Term 'AA-(idn)'
rating. The proceeds will be used for business expansion.
Rating Action Rationale
The senior bonds are rated the same level as BTPN's National
Long-Term rating
and its bond programme's rating of 'AA-(idn)', as they reflect
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank.
BTPN's ratings reflect its strong capitalisation relative to
domestic peers and
its sound profitability. Its Tier 1 ratio and its non-performing
loans were
20.5% and 0.58% at end-2012, compared with the industry average
of 15.6% and
1.9%, respectively. The ratings also take into account the
bank's exposure to
high-risk micro-financing, particularly in an economic downturn.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
Downward rating pressure may result from significant asset
quality
deterioration, which Fitch believes is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term.
Upside potential is limited given its small franchise and its
less diversified
business profile relative to peers.
Established in 1958, BTPN is a medium-sized public bank focused
on the pension
market. In March 2008, TPG Nusantara S.a.r.l (TPG) acquired a
71.6% stake in
BTPN. At end-2012, TPG held 57.9% of the bank's shares and the
rest was publicly
owned (42.1%).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Assistant Director
+62 21 2902 6405
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
