Nov 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based Bank Sulut a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category.

Bank Sulut is majority owned by the provincial government of North Sulawesi (known as Sulut) and the municipalities and regencies within the province.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects Fitch's view of support from the provincial and central governments. The central government may provide limited support to Bank Sulut, if required, even though it has lower systemic risk compared with other large banks in Indonesia because of its important policy role in supporting development in the regional economies in Sulut. Bank Sulut acts as a treasurer for the Sulut and Gorontalo provincial governments, and is the main lender to both provinces' civil servants.

Indonesia's central government has also previously demonstrated its willingness to support regional development banks when it injected capital into 12 such banks, including Bank Sulut, during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997-98.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Upside potential for the bank's National Rating may result if it can successfully close the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low cost funding base.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the central government's ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to Bank Sulut if required. Deterioration in the bank's standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact its National Rating because the Sulut government owns a majority of the bank and has high propensity to support it.