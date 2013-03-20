(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT BII Finance Center's (BIIF) IDR1.5trn senior
unsecured bonds
II/2013 with a maturity of up to five years a National Long-Term
'AA+(idn)'
rating.
Rating Action Rationale
The bonds are rated the same level as BIIF's National Long-Term
rating of
'AA+(idn)', as they reflect direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. Proceeds from the issue will be used
to support the
company's business growth.
BIIF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of timely support
from their majority
shareholder, PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) and
from the ultimate parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank,
A-/Stable) in case of
need. BIIF is wholly owned by BII and focuses on Indonesia's car
financing
business. These ratings take into account their linkage with and
strategic
importance to Maybank in expanding the latter's footprint in
Indonesia's
fast-growing consumer market. BII continues to support the
funding of its
subsidiaries through a joint financing scheme where BII assumes
the bulk of the
credit risk.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
Developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from
its parent, such
as major changes to ownership or a weakening in its parent's
financial ability,
could result in a multi-notch downgrade on BIIF. This is because
the company's
standalone credit profile is not sufficiently strong to support
the current
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Criteria ", dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and
"National Ratings
Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
