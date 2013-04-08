HONG KONG, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia's upcoming
USD-denominated global bonds an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The
final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to
information
already received.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency
IDR is also
'BBB-'. The rating Outlooks are Stable.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that strong and resilient
economic growth, high
investment rate, low and declining public debt ratios, and a
broadly appropriate
overall macro policy framework support Indonesia's credit
profile. Pressures on
the external finances, a credit weakness, have resulted in some
strain on the
credit profile, but these are not inconsistent with a 'BBB-'
rating.
Rating Sensitivities
Fitch believes progress in tackling structural weaknesses
combined with
sustained economic growth, without a build-up of external
imbalances or a severe
inflation shock, would enhance Indonesia's economic and
sovereign credit
fundamentals and exert upward pressure on the rating over the
medium-term.
Reform of public finances, leading to enhanced budgetary
flexibility, would also
be positive for the ratings.
A sustained shock to foreign and domestic investor confidence,
leading to heavy
capital outflows and a material weakening of the external
finances would be
negative for the ratings. Deterioration in the quality of fiscal
or monetary
policy management, leading to signs of overheating such as a
pick-up in
inflation or widening of external imbalances, would adversely
affect the
ratings. Instability in the banking system would also be
negative for the
ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Thung
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch Ratings
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+862 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
