April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has assigned Japfa a senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and the company's proposed senior unsecured USD notes due in 2018 a 'BB-(EXP)' rating. On April 15 2013, Fitch affirmed Japfa's National Long- Term rating at 'A+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook, and its IDR1.5trn 2012 bonds due in 2017 at 'A+(idn)'.

The final rating of the proposed USD notes is contingent upon receiving final documentation conforming to information already received.

Key Rating Drivers

Market leadership: The ratings reflect Japfa's position as Indonesia's second-largest supplier of animal feed and day-old-chicks (DOC) by market share and its established track record. This provides the company with flexibility to pass onto customers increases in raw material costs and foreign exchange fluctuations to protect profit margins. Japfa benefits from low procurement costs relative to peers as it sources about 70% of its corn requirement domestically.

Period of high capex: Japfa is entering a period of high investments as it plans to spend about IDR3.9trn on capex over the next two years. About 40% of this capex is allocated for expanding DOC breeding farms, which will accordingly drive expansion in feed production capacity. By 2014, Japfa expects DOC and feed capacity to increase by 34% and 19%, respectively. Fitch views this expansion positively on the back of a continued favorable demand for poultry products in Indonesia; as well as the necessity for Japfa to defend its market share.

With most of capex funded by debt, Fitch expects leverage - as measured by net debt/EBITDA - will increase to above 2.5x in the next 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch takes comfort from the company's ability to scale back capex plans if necessary and from its well-distributed debt maturity profile with the bulk of debt not due until 2017. As the capex plans run their course, Fitch expects the company to deleverage to below 2.5x, and maintain a financial profile consistent with its ratings.

Inherent industry risks: The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality of main raw materials and business sensitivity to disease outbreaks. Nevertheless, flexibility to pass on raw material costs and improved health security measures as well as diversified breeding locations are important mitigating factors.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- increase in the leverage to above 2.5x on a sustained basis

- decrease in EBITDA margin to below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on a sustained basis

- Inability to pre-fund capex plans

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the medium-term due to inherent industry risks and capex plans.