(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and an expected 'BB-(EXP)' rating to the proposed US dollar notes due in 2019. The notes will be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary MPM Global Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by MPM and its subsidiaries, excluding the financing and insurance subsidiaries. The notes are rated at the same level as MPM's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Motorcycle Distributor: MPM is the master distributor of Honda motorcycles in East Nusa Tenggara and East Java, the largest contributor to Indonesia's total motorcycle sales in 2013. Honda motorcycles had a 67.2% share of unit sales in East Java in 2013, according to Frost & Sullivan. Fitch believes that motorcycles are likely to remain the most popular mode of transportation in Indonesia in the medium term. Sound Financial Profile: MPM has a sound financial profile. Leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to operating EBITDA, is low at 1.6x in 1H14 (excluding the financing and insurance subsidiaries), while interest coverage, as measured by the ratio of operating EBITDA to gross interest expense, was sufficient at 4.7x (excluding the financing and insurance subsidiaries). MPM also has adequate liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity profile. Relationship with AHM: MPM has had a business relationship with Astra Honda Motor (AHM), an affiliate of Honda Motor Co. Ltd that manufactures and distributes the brand's motorcycles in Indonesia, since 1988. MPM holds the exclusive master license distributorship for East Java and East Nusa Tenggara and it consistently ranks among AHM's top three resellers thanks to its extensive networks in the two regions. Fitch believes the long history of cooperation with AHM and its extensive networks provide MPM with strong bargaining power to maintain its distributorship rights. Fitch expects MPM to continue to benefit from Honda's status as the leading motorcycle brand in Indonesia with good brand awareness, high resale value, and attractive models. Flexible Capex, Manageable Leverage: Fitch expects free cash flow to be negative in the next two to three years because MPM is continuing to expand, particularly its rental services business called MPM Rent. About 80% of the total capex planned for 2014-17 is related to the expansion of MPM Rent's fleet. Fitch believes the risk related to this expansion is manageable, considering the scalability of capex and management's good track record. Leverage is likely to remain manageable with Fitch expecting net debt/EBITDA (excluding the financing and insurance subsidiaries) to remain at below 2.5x over the next three to four years. Entry into Car Market: In 1H14, MPM opened its first car dealership to sell Nissan and Datsun cars. MPM plans to significantly expand its car dealership business, which would present some execution risk. Not only will the business incur start-up losses, but it will also enter a highly competitive sector where the Nissan group of brands' market share is small relative to its competitors. These risks are mitigated by the scalable capex for the business and MPM's adoption of a less capital-intensive strategy in which it finds partners to set ups dealerships. MPMFinance Merger: The recent merger of MPM's financing subsidiary PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMFinance; A-(idn)/Stable) with PT Sasana Artha Finance (SAF) will result in economies of scale and a larger capital base for the enlarged MPMFinance. The merger will also result in Japanese consumer credit company JACCS Co, Ltd becoming a shareholder in MPMFinance via its previous stake in SAF and a capital injection. Having JACCS as a shareholder will give MPMFinance access to low-cost funding and more expertise in the consumer financing business. Limited Scale; Competitive Environment: The rating is mainly constrained by MPM's limited scale of operations compared with higher-rated peers and the competitive operating environment. Auto distribution is characterised by low EBITDA margin of below 5%. The competition is even tougher in the car industry where players often offer discounts to defend their market shares. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Increase in net debt/EBITDA excluding finance subsidiaries to more than 2.5x on a sustained basis - Significant deterioration in the finance subsidiaries' performance on a sustained basis No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months, unless there is significant increase in scale and MPM's business profile without any deterioration in its financial profile. 