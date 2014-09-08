(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia's PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM) a Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. At the
same time, Fitch
has assigned a senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and an expected
'BB-(EXP)'
rating to the proposed US dollar notes due in 2019.
The notes will be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary MPM
Global Pte. Ltd. and
guaranteed by MPM and its subsidiaries, excluding the financing
and insurance
subsidiaries.
The notes are rated at the same level as MPM's senior unsecured
debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Motorcycle Distributor: MPM is the master distributor of
Honda
motorcycles in East Nusa Tenggara and East Java, the largest
contributor to
Indonesia's total motorcycle sales in 2013. Honda motorcycles
had a 67.2% share
of unit sales in East Java in 2013, according to Frost &
Sullivan. Fitch
believes that motorcycles are likely to remain the most popular
mode of
transportation in Indonesia in the medium term.
Sound Financial Profile: MPM has a sound financial profile.
Leverage, as
measured by the ratio of net debt to operating EBITDA, is low at
1.6x in 1H14
(excluding the financing and insurance subsidiaries), while
interest coverage,
as measured by the ratio of operating EBITDA to gross interest
expense, was
sufficient at 4.7x (excluding the financing and insurance
subsidiaries). MPM
also has adequate liquidity and a well-laddered debt maturity
profile.
Relationship with AHM: MPM has had a business relationship with
Astra Honda
Motor (AHM), an affiliate of Honda Motor Co. Ltd that
manufactures and
distributes the brand's motorcycles in Indonesia, since 1988.
MPM holds the
exclusive master license distributorship for East Java and East
Nusa Tenggara
and it consistently ranks among AHM's top three resellers thanks
to its
extensive networks in the two regions. Fitch believes the long
history of
cooperation with AHM and its extensive networks provide MPM with
strong
bargaining power to maintain its distributorship rights. Fitch
expects MPM to
continue to benefit from Honda's status as the leading
motorcycle brand in
Indonesia with good brand awareness, high resale value, and
attractive models.
Flexible Capex, Manageable Leverage: Fitch expects free cash
flow to be negative
in the next two to three years because MPM is continuing to
expand, particularly
its rental services business called MPM Rent. About 80% of the
total capex
planned for 2014-17 is related to the expansion of MPM Rent's
fleet. Fitch
believes the risk related to this expansion is manageable,
considering the
scalability of capex and management's good track record.
Leverage is likely to
remain manageable with Fitch expecting net debt/EBITDA
(excluding the financing
and insurance subsidiaries) to remain at below 2.5x over the
next three to four
years.
Entry into Car Market: In 1H14, MPM opened its first car
dealership to sell
Nissan and Datsun cars. MPM plans to significantly expand its
car dealership
business, which would present some execution risk. Not only
will the business
incur start-up losses, but it will also enter a highly
competitive sector where
the Nissan group of brands' market share is small relative to
its competitors.
These risks are mitigated by the scalable capex for the business
and MPM's
adoption of a less capital-intensive strategy in which it finds
partners to set
ups dealerships.
MPMFinance Merger: The recent merger of MPM's financing
subsidiary PT Mitra
Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMFinance; A-(idn)/Stable) with PT
Sasana Artha
Finance (SAF) will result in economies of scale and a larger
capital base for
the enlarged MPMFinance. The merger will also result in Japanese
consumer credit
company JACCS Co, Ltd becoming a shareholder in MPMFinance via
its previous
stake in SAF and a capital injection. Having JACCS as a
shareholder will give
MPMFinance access to low-cost funding and more expertise in the
consumer
financing business.
Limited Scale; Competitive Environment: The rating is mainly
constrained by
MPM's limited scale of operations compared with higher-rated
peers and the
competitive operating environment. Auto distribution is
characterised by low
EBITDA margin of below 5%. The competition is even tougher in
the car industry
where players often offer discounts to defend their market
shares. The car
rental services industry is highly fragmented with relatively
low barriers to
entry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Increase in net debt/EBITDA excluding finance subsidiaries to
more than 2.5x
on a sustained basis
- Significant deterioration in the finance subsidiaries'
performance on a
sustained basis
No positive rating action is expected in the next 24 months,
unless there is
significant increase in scale and MPM's business profile without
any
deterioration in its financial profile.
