(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB-' rating to Ingram Micro, Inc.'s (Ingram Micro) senior unsecured note issuance 'BBB-', which is in line with Fitch's current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for the company. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this release. Ingram proposed today a $350 million issuance of 10-year senior unsecured notes. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay the North American accounts receivable securitization program. The notes will be pari passu to the company's existing senior unsecured indebtedness and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ingram Micro. KEY RATINGS DRIVERS The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for stable operating performance, consistent annual free cash flow (FCF) through the cycle, and solid credit protection measures. Fitch expects low-to mid-single digit revenue growth in the near term, driven by strong top line growth in emerging markets (particularly Latin America) and the resumption of growth in the Brightpoint business. Over the longer term Fitch expects low single digit revenue growth, driven by mature top line growth for the technology solutions businesses, which represents the vast majority of total revenues. Ingram Micro's focus on value-added services for the faster growing small- to medium-size businesses (SMB) space, including mobility and supply chain solutions, will be key to accelerating revenues growth. Fitch considers cloud computing growth and data center solutions for the SMB market will continue to present risks and opportunities, with wholesale cloud computing and data center solutions adoption by customers potentially meaningfully shrinking Ingram Micro's addressable market. At the same time, these trends should increase complexity, which favour value-added services and wholesale distributors' wide product and service offerings. Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin will remain thin but expand slightly over the intermediate term, driven mainly by operating efficiencies and expectations for improving results from Brightpoint. Fitch also expects operating EBITDA margin will remain above 1.5% through the cycle. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 27, 2014, Fitch estimates operating EBITDA margin was 1.6%, versus 1.7% for the comparable prior year. Fitch expects consistently positive annual FCF through the intermediate-term with meaningful fluctuations driven by significant working capital needs to support growth. Nonetheless, countercyclical inventory supports cash flow within the context of soft end-market demand. Fitch expects credit protection measures to remain solid for the rating through the intermediate-term. Fitch estimates total debt adjusted for rental expense to operating EBITDAR was 2.5x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 27, 2014 and will remain below this level over the intermediate term. Operating EBITDA to gross interest expense was 10.6x for this LTM period and will remain above 10x over the intermediate term. Ratings strengths include: --Significant customer and geographic diversification; --Substantial competitive advantage from scale of operations, resulting in leading positions across all geographies; --Importance of wholesale distribution model to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value added resellers (VARs). Rating concerns include: --Low margin and high working capital nature of the wholesale distribution model, which can lead to volatility in profitability and FCF, although inventory liquidation has historically provided a substantial source of liquidity during cyclical downturns; --Exposure to the cyclicality of IT demand and general global economic conditions; --Significant reliance on Hewlett-Packard as a supplier. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES: Negative rating actions could result from Fitch's expectations for total leverage adjusted for operating leases and off balance sheet receivables sales facilities sustained near 3.5 times(x), driven by: --Structurally lower operating EBITDA or operating EBITDA margin from sustained negative revenue growth or competitive pricing; --Negative FCF from lower profitability in conjunction with diminished working capital efficiency. Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action, given Ingram Micro's low profitability and significant working capital needs. Liquidity was solid as of Sept 27, 2014 and consisted primarily of $497 million in cash and cash equivalents ($116 million in the U.S.), an undrawn $940 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring September 2018 and approximately $295 million of capacity under a $675 million North American accounts receivable securitization program which expires November 2015. Ingram Micro also has several additional committed and uncommitted receivable financing facilities which can provide further significant liquidity. Total debt as of Sept. 27, 2014 was approximately $1.1 billion and consisted principally of $385 million outstanding under the aforementioned North American accounts receivable facility, $300 million 5.25% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017 and $299 million in 5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2022. In addition, Ingram Micro has $145 million outstanding under other debt and various uncommitted lines of credit. Fitch currently rates Ingram Micro as follows: --IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-' --Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-'. 