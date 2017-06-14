(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to Intel
Corporation's (Intel) $600 million seven-year senior notes
offering. Intel will
use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, ahead of the
company's pending
acquisition of Mobileye N.V. (Mobileye). Intel just received
U.S. regulatory
approval for the acquisition and Fitch believes the transaction
should close
before the end of calendar year 2017.
Pro forma for: i) the issuance, ii) $6.5 billion of senior notes
issuance in May
2017, iii) repayment of $500 million of senior notes in May 2017
and iv)
expected repayment of $3 billion of senior notes maturing Dec.
15, 2017, Fitch
estimates total debt is just over $29 billion. A full list of
current ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Positions: Fitch expects Intel's very strong
market positions in
the data center and personal computers (PC) to provide
significant revenue
scale, with data center market growing in the mid-single digits
offsetting
mid-single-digit unit shipment declines in PCs.
Technology Leadership: Intel's technology leadership, driven by
significant
cumulative investments in research and development (R&D) and
capital spending
will support growth and strong profitability through at least
the intermediate
term.
Solid FCF & Financial Flexibility: Fitch expects Intel's annual
FCF to remain
robust, despite significant investment activity. Fitch estimates
more than $3.5
billion annually through the forecast period with upside should
Intel maintain
operating EBITDA margins in the mid-40% range, versus the
low-40% range in 2016.
Nevertheless, cash flow will provide adequate capacity for
organic investments,
although the majority of FCF is outside the U.S.
High Investment Intensity: Fitch expects R&D and capital
spending to continue to
represent 35%-40% of net revenues, driven by the continuation of
Moore's Law and
non-volatile memory (3D NAND and X-Point) technologies. At the
same time, Intel
has committed to limiting operating expenses as a percentage of
revenue to 30%
by 2020, versus 35.6% on a GAAP basis in 2016.
Customer Concentration: Fitch expects customer concentration
will remain
significant, given the consolidated PC market. Intel's largest
PC customers
continued to represent approximately 40% of total sales in
aggregate.
Nonetheless, fast-growing acquisitions such as Mobileye,
declining PC unit
shipments, and Intel's increasing sale mix of data center and
IoT customers
should diversify Intel's sales mix over time.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Flat Client Computing Group (CCG) revenue, driven by
mid-single-digit unit
declines offset by price increases from a strengthening PC mix
and new product
introductions;
--Data Center Group (DCG) grows by mid-single digits in 2017 and
low single
digits thereafter with healthy spending from cloud and
communications service
providers offset by weaker enterprise spending;
--IoT grows by high-single digits in 2017 and accelerates to the
low-teens
through the remainder of the forecast period;
--Non-volatile memory remains uneven with solid growth for 2017
due to tight
supply that should ease in 2018;
--Low-single-digit growth for security and programmable through
the forecast
period;
--Stable operating EBITDA margins due to a richer mix in CCG
offset by lower
operating income for DCG;
--Operating EBITDA could exceed $27 billion for the year,
resulting in total
leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) near 1x and FCF/debt of
more than 15%
exiting the year;
--Capital spending remains volatile but in the mid-teens through
the forecast
period;
--Intel closes Mobileye by the end of calendar 2017 and grows
25% per year with
modestly accretive operating EBITDA margins;
--$500 million of annual tuck-in acquisitions with no meaningful
impact on
financial results;
--Intel refinances debt maturities and uses domestic cash left
after dividends
and acquisitions for share repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions for Intel could result from the
following:
--Fitch's expectation for total leverage sustained above 1.5x
from debt-financed
shareholder returns amid weak operating performance, given that
a meaningful
portion of pre-dividend FCF is outside the U.S.;
--Expectation for negative organic revenue growth from share
losses in DCG and
slower than anticipated IoT adoption compounding negative growth
in PCs;
--Fitch's expectation for normalized FCF/adjusted debt sustained
below 10%, as a
result of market pricing pressures from strengthened competitive
offerings in
DCG.
Positive rating action is unlikely in the intermediate term but
likely would
require Fitch's expectations for the following:
--Management's commitment to moderate shareholder returns to
maintain total
leverage at or below 1x;
--Intel maintains significant share leadership and strong
profitability in data
center, despite intensifying competition from alternative
architectures;
--Significant disruption from Intel's X-point technology and
steady and solid
growth in IoT markets, resulting in further diversification of
Intel's sales mix
and profit pools.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity was solid as of April 1, 2017 and consisted of:
--$17.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, short-term
investments and trading
assets, of which $14.2 billion was outside the U.S. and $2.2
billion was
available for use in the U.S. without incurring incremental tax
liabilities. The
company plans to use offshore cash to fund the $15.3 billion
acquisition of
Mobileye N.V. (Mobileye), which is scheduled to close before the
end of calendar
2017;
--An up to $5 billion commercial paper (CP) program, of which
$431 million was
outstanding. Intel does not have a revolving credit facility to
support its CP
program but Fitch views the company's cash flow profile as
providing ample
support for the program, particularly given Fitch's expectations
for only
moderate use.
Fitch's expectations for more than $3 billion of annual FCF also
support
liquidity.
FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS
Intel Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--CP program 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A+';
--Junior subordinated notes 'A'.
Altera Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'A+';
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Alen Lin
Senior Director
+1 312-368-5471
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0501
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 14, 2017
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Intel Corporation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
